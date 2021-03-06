Boys Basketball | Nashville sweeps Carterville to remain undefeated

CARTERVILLE — With three games left in the shortened COVID-19 2020-21 boys basketball season, the Nashville Hornets clinched the SIRR-Mississippi Division championship outright for the second time in the last three seasons with a 53-46 win over Carterville Friday night at Carterville.

Nashville improved to 11-0 and 9-0 in the conference with only Pinckneyville at home next Friday left on the conference schedule and road games against Mount Vernon and Chester in the way of an undefeated season.

“We’ve got two unbelievably tough road games and Pinckneyville coming up, so we’ll have our hands full to try to finish undefeated,” said Nashville coach Wayne Harre. “Every game we get everybody’s best shot, so we have to be prepared for that.”

Carterville dropped to 8-4 and 5-4 in the conference. The two teams played each other just five days earlier at Nashville with the Hornets coming away with a 62-46 win.

“The score was tied with three minutes to go in the third quarter,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “They went on two big runs in the game. They had an 11-0 run right before the half and they went on a 17-2 run late in the third and that’s what busted it open. So we have to either stop their runs or be able to withstand their runs to win tonight.”