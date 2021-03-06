Boys Basketball | Nashville sweeps Carterville to remain undefeated

CARTERVILLE — With three games left in the shortened COVID-19 2020-21 boys basketball season, the Nashville Hornets clinched the SIRR-Mississippi Division championship outright for the second time in the last three seasons with a 53-46 win over Carterville Friday night at Carterville.
Nashville improved to 11-0 and 9-0 in the conference with only Pinckneyville at home next Friday left on the conference schedule and road games against Mount Vernon and Chester in the way of an undefeated season.
“We’ve got two unbelievably tough road games and Pinckneyville coming up, so we’ll have our hands full to try to finish undefeated,” said Nashville coach Wayne Harre. “Every game we get everybody’s best shot, so we have to be prepared for that.”
Carterville dropped to 8-4 and 5-4 in the conference. The two teams played each other just five days earlier at Nashville with the Hornets coming away with a 62-46 win.
“The score was tied with three minutes to go in the third quarter,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “They went on two big runs in the game. They had an 11-0 run right before the half and they went on a 17-2 run late in the third and that’s what busted it open. So we have to either stop their runs or be able to withstand their runs to win tonight.”
Just like that previous game, it was an 11-0 run at the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second that put the game away.
Nashville jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a game-opening 3-pointer by Isaac Turner, followed by a jumper by Turner 1:10 later. The Hornets extended their lead to 9-2 before the Lions rallied with a 7-0 run that started with a 3-pointer by Bryce Anderson and ended with a shot from the lane by Caden Hawkins.
However, as in their previous game five days earlier in Nashville, the Hornets exploded on an 11-0 run to take a 20-9 lead with 5:52 remaining in the second quarter.
The run began with a pull-up jumper by Turner and ended with a layup by Buzz Ritzel 24 seconds after Nolan Heggemeier had swished a 3-pointer.
Carterville cut the lead to seven on a pull-up jumper and a hook by Kade Lustenberger, but Turner closed out the half like he began the game, scoring on two free throws with 1:38 remaining and a layup with 50.5 seconds left to give the Hornets an 11-point lead at halftime.
The Lions held their own in the third quarter being down by 12 heading into the final frame after trailing by 17 with 1:58 remaining. The Lions continued to make a run cutting the lead to 10 with 4:10 remaining on a 3-pointer by Peyton Bittle, but that was as close as they could get.