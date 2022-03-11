Boys basketball | Nashville takes on Monticello for Class 2A State Title in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN – On Saturday, Nashville will look to win its second state basketball championship, 44 years after bringing home its first.

The Hornets have been in this spot before – both historically, with a 2014 state runner-up finish, but also literally, with the seniors on this year’s squad being freshmen when Nashville finished second in the state in 2019.

Nashville didn’t give itself an easy path to the state championship game – the Hornets took DePaul Prep to double overtime before taking the lead and securing their spot in the finals and only used five players to do it.

Nashville’s opponent Saturday, Monticello, had a bit easier of a time in its semifinals game, handling Rockridge to the tune of 54-38.

It’s been a good year for the Sages – they enter Saturday’s championship with a 33-3 record and averaging over 50 points per game. Monticello is currently riding a 12-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since Jan. 25 to Prairie Central – which capped off the Sages’ only losing streak of the year at two games.

“We know they have a bundle of wins – they’re like 33-3. They’ve won a ton of games and they play really, really well – good team basketball,” Nashville head coach Patrick Weathers said. “They share the ball well. They’ve got a couple of kids who can really score the ball. They’re not quite as big as us, but it’s not going to be a situation where either team wants to run a whole lot. I expect a basketball game.”

Keeping the score low has been the key to success for the Hornets all year and they won’t look to deviate from that plan when the stakes are the highest on Saturday. Monticello has shown it can win low-scoring affairs – it has a 35-25 win over Herscher on its resume – but most of its wins have come in the mid-50s and even into the 70s.

The whole Monticello starting five are seniors, but guards Ben Cresap and Dylan Ginalick are the two to watch out for in the purple and gold. Cresap averages almost 15 points per game with Ginalick averaging 13.6. Joey Sprinkle is the Sages’ leading rebounder, averaging 8.3 boards per game. In Thursday’s semifinal win over Rockridge, however, those roles were a little reversed as Sprinkle put in 17 points on a perfect 7-7 shooting night and Cresap finished with a game-high five rebounds.

Either way, slowing down capable scorers and attacking the glass were how Nashville got past DePaul, so for the Hornets to bring home the state championship Saturday, those will be the players they’ll need to neutralize.

The Hornets and Sages are slated to tip off Saturday at 1 p.m. following the 1A State Championship between Yorkville Christian and Liberty.

