Boys Basketball | Payne scores 21 to lead Carbondale past Marion

MARION — Carbondale used a 13-4 run at the end of the second quarter to beat Marion, 58-47, to take over third place in the South Seven Conference in a Friday night contest at Virgil “Cuss” Wilson Gymnasium.

“This is a heck of a win,” said Carbondale coach Lee Nailon. “It’s good we took over third place, but I want to be first because I’m greedy and I’m stingy. We gave up a couple games in the conference that we shouldn’t have, but tonight is a new beginning for us and go Terriers. They say don’t let the cat out of the bag, but I just let it out.”

Carbondale snapped a two-game losing streak to up its record to 4-3 in the conference and 9-13 overall while Marion lost its second in a row to drop to 3-4 in the conference and 11-12 overall.

“Give Carbondale credit, they came in here and just kicked us in every facet of the game,” said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. “I thought that we had a good tournament over in Nashville and I thought we played Herrin pretty well, but more importantly we’ve had good practices and I thought we had grown as a team to a position that we might be able to win a Friday night home South Seven game and Carbondale just came in and just really whacked us.”

DeCarl Payne led the game with 21 points for Carbondale. Jeremiah Tate finished with 15 and Jaden Patterson added 11 to give the Terriers three players in double digit scoring.

“This definitely was a team effort and I’m proud of these guys,” Nailon said. “We’ve been working hard since the beginning of the season and even before the season began. We worked hard this week and it showed tonight. I’ve been telling them that if we stick with what we can do we can win any game. They are now starting to believe they can win and the most important thing is for the team to stay together.”

Phoenix Hatchett led the Wildcats with 11 points followed by 10 from Evan Noelle.

The Terriers trailed 16-13 with 6:54 left in the second quarter when Tate got the ball rolling with a 3-pointer from the left side. The Terriers took the lead on baskets by Patterson and Payne.

After a basket by Noelle, the Terriers went on a 6-0 run on baskets by Tate, by Payne following a steal by Tate, and a jumper by Patterson. With 49.1 seconds left, Kaden Rogowski was fouled and made both free throws to cut the lead to 26-20 at the half.

The Terriers extended their lead to 10 points by the end of the third quarter and led by 16 with 2:29 remaining.

The game got started with Carbondale being assessed an administrative technical foul and Evan Noelle splitting the two free throws to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead before the clock started.

Then the Wildcats got the ball on a throw in instead of the tip, and Nick Ucci canned a 3-pointer from the right corner and Marion led 4-0 just 50 seconds into the game.

Carbondale got on the board 45 seconds later on a free throw by Jaden Patterson, but Reece Anthony responded with a steal and a layup to up the lead to 6-1 with 5:17 left.

Payne drained a 3-pointer for Carbondale and Noelle sank a jumper from the right corner to maintain the Marion lead, 8-4, but Payne cut it to one with his second 3-pointer from the left corner with 3:07 left.

With 1:48 remaining, Tate scored on a put-back to give Carbondale the lead, 9-8. After Marion got the lead back on back-to-back baskets by Rogowski, Patterson hit a jumper from the lane with two seconds left to cut the lead to 12-11.