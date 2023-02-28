PINCKNEYVILLE — The Pinckneyville Panthers have proved that they will not be an easy out this postseason.

Despite repeated attempts from their opponent to wrestle the lead away from them in the second half, the Panthers weathered the storm well. They pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat a talented Massac County Patriots ballclub, 56-43, in the semifinal round of the Class 2A boys sectional on Tuesday at Duster Thomas Gymnasium in Pinckneyville.

With the victory, the boys from Perry County improve to 27-6 overall and advance to the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against Wednesday’s winner between Carterville and Breese Central.

“I think rebounding was the key tonight,” said Panthers coach Bob Waggoner. “And I thought (Pearson) Launius and (Hunter) Smith did a heck of a job defending (Massac County's Isaac) Hosman. Those two had a great game both offensively and defensively for us.”

Pinckneyville led 14-9 after one period, 27-18 at the half, and 40-33 through three periods.

The Patriots, who finish the season 25-7, did manage to pull within two briefly in the third period at 31-29 on a drive and basket from Kris Garnett. The Panthers wouldn’t let them get any closer as Smith converted a 3-pointer, Kellen Scott scored down low, and Reid Harris also found the basket for a nine-point lead at 40-31.

“We didn’t keep their big kid (Karsen Konkel) off the boards,” Massac County coach Joe Hosman said. “And because of that, they really hurt us inside. They also played great defensively. Pinckneyville’s a very good team, especially on their home floor. I would have liked to have had a crack at them on a neutral floor.”

Hosman said the loss doesn’t diminish the season his team had.

“I’m really proud of our seniors. They won two regionals and a conference championship these last three years.”

The Panthers were led offensively by Launius and Smith with 14 points apiece. Harris was also in double figures with 12. Konkel contributed eight. AJ Keith dropped in six.

The Patriots were led by Isaac Hosman’s 19 points. Brady Cissell followed with seven and Brody Smallman chipped in six with both baskets coming on shots from beyond the arc.

“I think we’re playing pretty good basketball right now,” Waggoner said. “We went through some post-BIT (Benton Invitational Tournament) blues there for a while, but got refocused.”

In the first half, the Panthers jumped out to a 14-9 lead through the first quarter of play and expanded that lead to nine by the intermission at 27-18.

Harris got the Panthers off on the right foot with a basket down low in the paint. Ian Higgerson countered for the Patriots with a close-range bucket to make it 2-2.

Konkel scored on a stickback to make it 4-2. Hosman answered with a drive to the hoop and score. Smith fired in a 3-pointer for a 7-4 lead, but Hosman responded with a conventional 3-point play to tie it at 7.

Launius drove to the basket and scored to make it 9-7 Panthers, but again Hosman answered with a field goal on the opposite end of the floor.

It was pretty much all Pinckneyville the rest of the half. Harris buried a jumper. Smith tallied on a layup and Launius made one of two free throws to close out the quarter.

Smallman got Massac County within two at 14-12 with a triple and Higgerson scored underneath the basket to tie it at 14, but Smith gunned in a trifecta and Konkel followed with a basket to push the lead back out to five at 19-14.

A stickback by Konkel made it a seven-point game. Hosman flipped one in from the lane to cut the deficit to five at 21-16. Keith pushed the advantage back to seven and Harriss made it nine with a jumper in the lane – 25-16. Hosman hit another shot in the lane, but Launius drove to the basket and scored right before the halftime buzzer.