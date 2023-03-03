PINCKNEYVILLE — Pinckneyville trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter and out-scored Breese Central 15-9 to beat the Cougars, 47-43, before a packed-to-the-rafters Duster Thomas Gym for the championship game of the IHSA Class 2A Pinckneyville boys basketball sectional Friday night.

“They are a very disciplined ballclub that lives in the paint and rebound the ball and I think our rebounding was the difference in the game because they didn’t get many second chance opportunities like they have against everybody else,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “There’s nothing like the atmosphere here at home. I think it’s the best place to watch a game, play a game and to coach a game.”

Pinckneyville (28-6) will play Teutopolis (26-7) at the Carbondale (SIU) Super-Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The sectional title was the 22nd for the Pinckneyville program and the first for the Panthers since 2018. It is the third under Coach Waggoner.

Junior center Karsen Konkel led the game and the Panthers with 18 points, including 4-for-4 from the free line. Pearson Launius and AJ Keith finished with eight points each and Kellen Scott came off the bench to score seven points, including two key baskets in the fourth quarter.

“It was a hard game, but we toughed it out at the end and scored when we needed to,” Konkel said.

Breese Central (29-5) missed a golden chance to expand their three-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but Mason Shubert missed two free throws at the 1:36 mark. Konkel then scored to cut the lead to one, but Shubert made up for it with a 3-pointer to increase the lead to four with 4:58 remaining.

Konkel scored again to cut the lead in half and then tied the score when he drew a foul and made both of his free throws. Scott gave the Panthers the lead with 2:04 left on a layup, but the Cougars tied the score for the 10th time on a pair of free throws by Zane Schrage.

Scott came right back 32 seconds later to give the Panthers the lead for good on another layup. Then, Chase Lewis drew a foul and missed both free throws blowing the last chance for the Cougars to tie the game with 47.7 seconds left.

“I’ve always said you win with seniors, who have been through the battles, and Scott scored some huge baskets working off Konkel,” Waggoner said.

Reid Harris made two free throws with 38.1 seconds left to up the lead to four and after Scott and Keith missed the front end of some one-and-one’s, Harris went to the line again to seal the win with another two free throws with six seconds left.

Both teams came out hot on the offensive end with Pinckneyville making 5-of-9 shots overall, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and Central doing one better making 6-of-10, but missing its only shot from the perimeter.

The Cougars opened the scoring when Ty Kueper scored at the 1:02 mark on a layup while being fouled and then converting the free throw attempt. Konkel came right back with a basket from the lane to cut the lead to 3-2.

After Shubert upped the lead to 5-2, Keith tied the score with a 3-pointer from the left side. The teams traded baskets for the next 2:35 until Cody Dickshot stole the ball and fed Kueper for a fast break layup with 2:35 left to give the Cougars a 13-11 lead heading into the second quarter.

Dickshot made two free throws to open the second quarter and Konkel got those points back on a putback from a 3-point attempt. Schrage gave Central a 3-point lead on a basket from the perimeter.

After a Scott putback, Dickshot scored again to give the Cougars a 20-15 lead with 3:56 left in the half. Launius cut into the lead with drive down the lane and Keith tied the score again on an old fashioned 3-point play on a layup and a free throw.

The Cougars regained the lead on a jumper by Schrage with 1:40 remaining, but Keith tied the score 22-22 on a pull-up jumper with 1.3 seconds left in the first half.