Boys Basketball | Route 13 Tournament Wrap, Day 1

Game 1 at Marion: Overton, Tennessee 75-55 over Marion, Illinois. The Wolverines were paced by Erin Hardrick's 20 points. Hailen Hardaway added 19. Marion was led byThe CKaden Rogowski and Phoenix Hatchett with 14 points each.

Game 2 at Marion: Springfield Southeast 98-43 over Cairo. Seth Doss exploded for 36 points to pace the Spartans. The Pilots were led by Jerrick Pilgrim's 12 points.

Game 1 at Carbondale: Marion, Arkansas 77-47 over Carbondale. The Patriots received 22 points from Lyndell Buckingham. The Terriers were led by Decarl Payne's 22 points.

Game 2 at Carbondale: Paducah Tilghman over Jacksonville 68-45. Mian Shaw' 15 was tops for the Tornadoes. The Crimsons got 16 from Amaree Burries.