Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Fairfield leads the pack again in BDC East

"This group has been very successful dating back to junior high," said McElravy, referring to an undefeated season as eighth graders. "They have been a big part of our last two varsity years as well."

The Mules, who were 32-3 at the end of the 2019 season, have been adjusting to the ever-evolving schedule changes.

"It has been very tough to one week think you might be playing and be disappointed the next week knowing you're not," McElravy said. "I'm very proud of these kids for trying to stay positive through all of it. Our first two weeks have been so much fun. They just want to play."

Edwards County has two returning starters in Kaden Cowling and Ty Schmittler from last season's 6-24 squad, and also welcomes back senior Kade St. Ledger, who returned to the school. Cowling was an all-conference pick.

"I feel we will be a very solid team," said Lions coach Russ Gerlach. "We have a lot of kids who can score. Had there been regionals, I feel we would have had a great chance at winning them."

Gerlach, now entering his seventh season, said the fall contact period helped his team adjust to the changes tremendously.