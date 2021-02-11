Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Fairfield leads the pack again in BDC East

Fairfield appears to again be a heavy favorite to win the Black Diamond Conference's East Division as a new boys basketball season finally has started, albeit in the month of February.
Ask any of the conference's coaches, however, and they're all just happy to be playing.
"It was very different the other night starting our season in February," said Fairfield coach Scott McElravy. "We are going to really miss the tournaments that we take part in each year. Not having a state series is disappointing, too.
"But we will take whatever we can get and be thankful for it since we are getting a late start."
Even if everyone is wearing facial coverings.
"The kids don't like it, but we are wearing the masks," McElravy said. "Not as chin straps, the right way. Hopefully everyone will follow the rules so we can get our games in."
Fairfield was loaded last season and still is even with conference MVP Kane Hixenbaugh now in college. The Mules went 28-5 and return all-conference nods Landon Zurliene and Noah McElravy.
Head coach McElravy has five senior letterwinners back in all for his 16th season, including Colin Massie, Brandon Lane and Brake Pruitt. He's also expecting quality minutes from juniors Camden Robbins, Noah Barger, McGwire Taylor and Dylan Best, as well as sophomore Eric Rodgers.
"This group has been very successful dating back to junior high," said McElravy, referring to an undefeated season as eighth graders. "They have been a big part of our last two varsity years as well."
The Mules, who were 32-3 at the end of the 2019 season, have been adjusting to the ever-evolving schedule changes.
"It has been very tough to one week think you might be playing and be disappointed the next week knowing you're not," McElravy said. "I'm very proud of these kids for trying to stay positive through all of it. Our first two weeks have been so much fun. They just want to play."
Edwards County has two returning starters in Kaden Cowling and Ty Schmittler from last season's 6-24 squad, and also welcomes back senior Kade St. Ledger, who returned to the school. Cowling was an all-conference pick.
"I feel we will be a very solid team," said Lions coach Russ Gerlach. "We have a lot of kids who can score. Had there been regionals, I feel we would have had a great chance at winning them."
Gerlach, now entering his seventh season, said the fall contact period helped his team adjust to the changes tremendously.
"The kids remembered a lot of what we had worked on," he said. "It definitely made jumping in quickly easier than I anticipated."
Johnston City returns one of the area's top players in junior Austin Brown, an all-conference pick last season, from a team that won just seven games — a very deceptive number — in head coach Scott Burzynski's third campaign.
Also back are seniors Sam Harris, Jordan Winninger, Caleb Newell and Braden Watts, along with juniors Corbin Hickey and Zander Saylor with sophomore Laith Hoxworth.
The Indians already have a nice win over Anna-Jonesboro from their opener.
"Just so glad we can play," Burzynski said. "It has been a different year, but we are all in the same boat. The main goal is that everyone stays healthy and has a full season."
Hamilton County has three returning part-time starters in Brady Thane, Grady Lueke and Tyce Gordon from last season's 15-17 squad. Head coach Doug Miller said the goal in his third year is "just to simply get better every day."
"I’m a practice guy and not getting our three-hour fundamentals is killing me," Miller said. "So we are doing meat and potatoes and going home. … We are just very blessed to get the chance to play."
Carmi-White County went 16-16 last season and graduated its top scorer, all-conference pick Ethan Mahon, but has four returning starters including another all-conference pick in Peyton Edwards, a 6-foot-6 senior.
Also back for head coach Kevin Wolff, who enters his sixth season, are Devin Rankin, Ty Barbre and Kacee Fulkerson, with underclassmen Ty Stubblefield, Brody Attebury, Bryce Conner and Tyler Goemaat also vying for minutes.
"We're really looking forward to this year," Wolff said. "We love what we have coming back. We're going to be extremely long and have some players who can really shoot the basketball. This will be the deepest team we've had in some time."
Eldorado went 20-10 last season and has already had a bump in the new campaign with a positive COVID-19 test reported Monday to prompt a pause in activities until Feb. 17. But the Eagles opened strong with a 61-46 home win over West Frankfort before that.
Fifth-year coach Josh Bradley's squad was led by returning starter Aiden Whitlock, an all-conference pick as a junior, with double figures also coming from Will Bethel and Boston Bradley. The Eagles also received points from Bryant Byrd, Nolan Henson and Dylan Henshaw.
"Like everyone else, we are excited to play," Gerlach said. "It might not be the season we wanted, but we have to make it work."
Even if conditions aren't ideal.
"Our kids love to play and our coaches love to coach so we can deal with all the craziness," Miller said. "Because we just want to play."