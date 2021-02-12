Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Mount Vernon and Centralia open the season undefeated

“We have some seniors with varsity experience and some talent,” Holloway said. “We have a little size and very intelligent skilled guards. We have some different pieces that gives us an opportunity to score in a variety of ways.”

Carbondale coach Jim Miller announced his intention to retire at the end of the season, and his 23rd and last team is the youngest of his long tenure. In addition to losing the entire starting unit of the team that went 23-8 and 8-2, Miller has two seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen to work. The only returner with experience is senior guard/forward Darius Ragland, who was the sixth or seventh man last year.

“We had a lot of experience last year and we’ve got a lot of inexperience this year,” Miller said. “I like our athleticism, but they have a lot to learn. We’re put behind the 8-ball as well as everyone else by not having a summer to develop your chemistry, teach how we play and that type of thing. When you have experience players it hurts, but not as much as when you have inexperienced players.”

The starting lineup against the Rams was Ragland at guard/forward, senior Jarvis Allison at center, junior Gabe Hillard at guard, junior Cordero Ward at guard and freshman DeCarl Payne at guard/forward.