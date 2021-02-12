Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Mount Vernon and Centralia open the season undefeated

Last year the South Seven Conference was very competitive, with four teams finishing with 22 or more wins and Mount Vernon and Carbondale tying for the conference championship. This year’s COVID-19 shortened season of 15 games or less has left all six teams without a conference championship to defend or aspire to and no post-season to look forward to.
Over the opening week, Mount Vernon beat Mount Carmel, 55-53, on a buzzer beater with two seconds left on the road and beat Carbondale, 58-24, at home. Centralia opened at home beating Marion, 48-43, and Cahokia, 59-30.
Mount Vernon is coming off a 23-6 season and 8-2 in the conference.
Tim Holloway takes on his first basketball head coaching job, but not his first overall, having been the Rams baseball coach since 2005.
Holloway has gotten off to a great start despite having to replace five seniors, including three starters. The returning starters are senior wing guard Quani Rudd, senior shooting guard Carson Prost, who sank the game-winner at Mount Carmel, and senior point guard Dylan Harkins, who was a part-time starter.
Filling out the starting lineup against Carbondale were senior Evan Leake and junior NJ Benson, who led the game with 15 points, six rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal with Prost adding 10 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Rudd nine points, five rebounds and a steal.
“We have some seniors with varsity experience and some talent,” Holloway said. “We have a little size and very intelligent skilled guards. We have some different pieces that gives us an opportunity to score in a variety of ways.”
Carbondale coach Jim Miller announced his intention to retire at the end of the season, and his 23rd and last team is the youngest of his long tenure. In addition to losing the entire starting unit of the team that went 23-8 and 8-2, Miller has two seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen to work. The only returner with experience is senior guard/forward Darius Ragland, who was the sixth or seventh man last year.
“We had a lot of experience last year and we’ve got a lot of inexperience this year,” Miller said. “I like our athleticism, but they have a lot to learn. We’re put behind the 8-ball as well as everyone else by not having a summer to develop your chemistry, teach how we play and that type of thing. When you have experience players it hurts, but not as much as when you have inexperienced players.”
The starting lineup against the Rams was Ragland at guard/forward, senior Jarvis Allison at center, junior Gabe Hillard at guard, junior Cordero Ward at guard and freshman DeCarl Payne at guard/forward.
Junior forward/post DeMarcus Funchess was the first off the bench and led the Terriers against the Rams with eight points and six rebounds with one block. Junior forward/post Phillip Johnson also played and finished with two points and two rebounds.
Centralia (23-9) finished third in the conference last season with a 6-4 record. Coach Lee Bennett lost three starters and two key reserves, but has back three players who were part-time starters, senior guard Cory Fleeman, senior forward Crue Walker and sophomore forward Koby Wilmoth.
“We are excited to see what kind of team we have with the limited amount of time we have spent together — time will tell,” Bennett said. “Our conference is not crowning a champion this year and we will probably play more guys than we normally would, but I think it’s important for the seniors to have this opportunity and the younger players to continue to grow.”
Also in the mix are senior forwards Will Pryor and Justin Glenn and senior guards Eli Barrow, Ethan Dobbs and Mason Blakemore along with junior guard Davin Tabor. Wilmoth and Blakemore led with 14 points each against Marion.
Last year Marion finished with a 22-12 record and a regional title, but was fourth in the conference (5-5).
Coach Gus Gillespie begins his fourth season at the helm after losing four starters to graduation. He has two seniors, six juniors and three sophomores this year.
“Almost everyone who is going to start played varsity at some point last year and most had some starts,” Gillespie said. “Off the bench I’ve got a junior and two sophomores. I think we’ll have a balance team in scoring because I don’t think we have anyone that we can bank on to get 20 a night, but I think we have five or six guys who can chip in between nine and 12 points."
The lone returning starter is junior guard Rayzhaun Bardo. Joining him in the starting lineup against Centralia were senior forward Jordan Cook, junior center Venson Newsom, junior guard Trevor Jackson and senior forward Hunter Simmons. Bardo and Jackson scored eight points each.
Belleville Althoff is coming off a fifth place finish in the South Seven (3-7) and 12-19 overall. Belleville Althoff and Cahokia are in Region 4 and weren’t allowed to get back on the court until Feb. 2.
“We started workouts when the other teams began practice and then we got the word it was fine to practice a week later,” said Althoff coach Greg Leib. “You never know what you’re missing until you don’t have it, so getting back in the gym and doing some work has been a blast. I haven’t had to give any Vince Lombardi or Jim Valvano speeches to get them fired up, they just bring it because they feel the same way with losing a summer and losing most of the season."
Leib returns senior combo guard Ty Beasley to the starting lineup after losing four starters, who were his leading scorers. He also lost two players who transferred to the other Belleville schools and one who decided to concentrate on football.
When the Crusaders open their 10-game season by hosting Waterloo on Friday, the rest of starting unit should be last year’s sixth man senior combo forward Jordan Warner, senior shooting guard Brady Voss, junior forward Keyshon Blackmon and sophomore point guard Jordan Lewis with shooting guards sophomore D’Necco Rucker and junior Tyler Tieman first off the bench.
“Beasley and Warner are the only guys with any experience whatsoever,” Leib said. “What we’re looking at this year is we’ve got a bunch of young guys, so we’re going to try to develop them and in the same process get our seniors as competitive as possible because I want to make sure they have a good experience. It’s a different approach than normal."
Last year Cahokia finished last in the conference at 0-10 and 2-25 overall. Coach Darian Nash has an experienced team coming back led by three seniors guards Steve McCall and Tyrese Singleton and center Shawn Binford along with junior guards guard Quinton Jones, Jimeque Harvey and Isiaha Sanders. Sophomore guard Omarion Goodson will also get playing time. Binford, Jones and Harvey started last year.
“We were bad,” Nash said. “We’re going to be young, but we’re going to be pretty decent as far as talent and depth is going to pretty good. I think next year is going to be a good year for us.”