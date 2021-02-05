Boys Basketball | Season Previews: The Greater Egyptian Conference is heating up

“We preach defense here at Norris City,” said Tucker, who enters his third season with the Fighting Cardinals. “Two years ago we allowed an average of 43-44 points given up. Those kids looked at me and told me we’d get that number down, which was the first time that had happened since I started coaching in 1984. Last year we allowed right around 40 points and I’ve had these four seniors here since the beginning.”

Last year was the first NCOE league tournament title since the school rejoined the conference 13 years ago.

The Fighting Cardinals will be missing two starters after finishing 23-8. Key players Trey Simmons and Eli Brown graduated along with classmates Ty Lane, Bryce Jolley and Brendan Frost. They defeated Crab Orchard in three contests before losing to state-ranked Woodlawn (32-30) in the regional semifinals.

“We took away their 3-point shooting,” Tucker said in regards to beating his conference foe. “Crab Orchard has always shot probably 40-50 percent against NCOE over the years, but when you have a 6-7 kid (referring to Melton) that really helps.”

Hardin County is one school to watch out for in the conference. The Cougars return a number of athletes, including twin brothers Johnny and Jermaine Johnson as seniors after a 12-18 finish last year.