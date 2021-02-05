Boys Basketball | Season Previews: The Greater Egyptian Conference is heating up

A shortened schedule could be exactly what Crab Orchard needs to outmaneuver Norris City-Omaha-Enfield in the Greater Egyptian Conference this season.
Both programs matched each other with a 6-1 record in the conference last season, but it was NCOE that defeated Crab Orchard in the GEC Tournament, 47-33. Trojans coach Jon Brown is challenged with replacing five starters from his 2019-20 team that finished 25-8 behind Hunter Throgmorton, who surpassed 1,000 points in his career.
Joining Throgmorton includes graduated seniors Tony Lakotich and Grady Powell, while 6-foot-2 junior forward from last year, Quentin Meyers, is now a senior at Vienna.
“This won’t be the first time I’ve had to replace all five starters in my coaching career,” Brown said, entering his 26th season coaching varsity at Crab Orchard. “I think we’re young but have kids that work hard.”
Brown’s projected lineup features one senior, Noah Herring, a 6-4 forward who has played mostly J-V with little varsity experience. Junior Ian Dawes, a 5-10 guard/forward, will interchangeably handle ball duties with teammates that can shoot at his disposal.
Three sophomores to watch out for will be Robby Rooker standing at 5-9, Clayton Williams at 5-4 and Brennan Norris at 5-9. The Trojans create offensive opportunities using the drive and kick method alongside quick plays in transition. They will play man defense and get after the ball.
“I’ve never been shy about putting up the 3-ball. My philosophy is once everyone touches the ball, they need to be ready to shoot,” said Brown. “Wearing masks will be something everybody has to get used to, but luckily none of my guys have complained about it.”
Once the IHSA announced a basketball season, Brown’s team hit the gym for practice on Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. The Trojans practiced 7 out of 8 days before Friday’s season opener against Patoka High School.
Crab Orchard then has three home games against Century, Carrier Mills and a big NCOE showdown on Friday, Jan. 12.
“Norris City has it all with experience, size and strength,” said Brown. “Jim Tucker has done a really good job with that program. He was an exceptional hire a few years ago, and a great fit to help that team mature and they’ve met their potential.”
The Fighting Cardinals return senior Joe Melton, who is a 6-7 forward that has received college interest from Olney Central and Illinois Wesleyan.
One of the best names in the area, Ty Money, rejoins Melton and fellow senior C.J. Richardson, who won the King of the Hill 3-point shootout at state in Class 1A his freshman year. Jacob Richerson is another senior best described by his coach, Jim Tucker, as a hard working and versatile athlete.
Preston Long, a sophomore that played well late last season, will be the fifth starter. Fellow sophomore Cord Tucker will provide bench minutes as a 5-10 guard that can shoot the ball well.
“We preach defense here at Norris City,” said Tucker, who enters his third season with the Fighting Cardinals. “Two years ago we allowed an average of 43-44 points given up. Those kids looked at me and told me we’d get that number down, which was the first time that had happened since I started coaching in 1984. Last year we allowed right around 40 points and I’ve had these four seniors here since the beginning.”
Last year was the first NCOE league tournament title since the school rejoined the conference 13 years ago.
The Fighting Cardinals will be missing two starters after finishing 23-8. Key players Trey Simmons and Eli Brown graduated along with classmates Ty Lane, Bryce Jolley and Brendan Frost. They defeated Crab Orchard in three contests before losing to state-ranked Woodlawn (32-30) in the regional semifinals.
“We took away their 3-point shooting,” Tucker said in regards to beating his conference foe. “Crab Orchard has always shot probably 40-50 percent against NCOE over the years, but when you have a 6-7 kid (referring to Melton) that really helps.”
Hardin County is one school to watch out for in the conference. The Cougars return a number of athletes, including twin brothers Johnny and Jermaine Johnson as seniors after a 12-18 finish last year.
“The great thing about this conference is that you can have a school show up on any given night,” said Tucker. “You never know what’s going to happen with 16 and 17 year-old kids.”
Unpredictability has been a consistent theme over the past year. Tucker admitted that not having a daily routine has been the most difficult challenge of coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the pandemic made all of us a little bit lethargic,” said Tucker. “For the longest time, we didn’t know what to prepare for or how to prepare. We truly feel that given a normal season, we would have made a sectional run.”
