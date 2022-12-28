Boys Basketball | Sesser-Valier Holiday Tourney Wrap, Day 4

Game 1: Marissa-Coulterville defeats Waltonville, 58-46. Top scorer for the Meteors was Kade Harrell with 19 points. Waltonville's leading scorer was Makabe Devor with 16.

Game 2: Red Bud slips past Johnston City, 56-55, in the fifth-place game on a last-second shot after a missed free-throw. Owen Liefer was top gun for the Musketeers with 14 points. Connor Mowery led the Indians with 19 points.

Game 3: Sparta notched a 65-58 win over Du Quoin in the third-place game. Ethan Willis paced the Bulldogs with 24 points. Eli Maynor led the Indians with 15 points.

Game 4 (Championship): Altamont wins the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament championship by the score of 57-40 over Gorevile. Top scorer for the Indians was Avery Jahraus with 12 points. The Blackcats were paced by Drake Moss's 13 points.