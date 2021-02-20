Boys Basketball | Simmons, Marion rally past Murphysboro

MARION — In a pandemic-shortened season, every game carries about three times the weight it normally would. That’s why it’s not illogical to suggest the path of Marion’s boys basketball season was hanging on the ending of Saturday’s entertaining non-conference clash with Murphysboro.

Down 10 points in the fourth quarter to an opponent that was killing it with quickness, the Wildcats were about to drop to 1-3 with tough home games next week against Cairo and Centralia on the card. Their response couldn’t have been better-scripted in coach Gus Gillespie’s eyes.

Led by a late explosion from Mount Vernon transfer Hunter Simmons, Marion wiped out its big deficit, forced overtime and then made a big defensive stop at the end to claim a 63-62 victory in Cuss Wilson Gym.

“I think our seniors really stepped up and made some big plays for us,” Gillespie said. “That’s a big win for us. Murphysboro’s crafty, shifty and they have three guys back from a (super) sectional team last year.

“That game can pivot you in two different directions, and I’m glad we were able to take care of that. The kids played hard, and they care.”