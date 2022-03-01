Boys Basketball | Steeleville advances past Goreville at 1A Sectional

OKAWVILLE — The Goreville Blackcats were on the wrong end of a game of chase Tuesday night as the Steeleville Warriors earned a 44-30 win in the opening round of the Okawville Sectional.

The Warriors improve to 27-6 overall and will advance to the sectional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal game between Christopher and Norris City-Omaha-Enfield. Goreville concludes its season at 24-10 overall.

Steeleville scored the first basket of the game and never trailed, leading 16-9 after one period; 29-21 at the half; and 38-28 after three periods.

The Blackcats got as close as three points at 30-27 midway through the third period, but the Warriors closed the period in strong fashion with baskets from Zach Mevert, Jacoby Gross, two free throws from Mevert and a lay-in basket by Evan Buch at the buzzer to push the lead back out to 10 going into the final stanza.

Steeleville head coach Aaron Fiene said defense was the difference in the ballgame.

"Playing good defense and handling the basketball and not turning it over. That was the difference," said Fiene. "Goreville's an absolutely awesome team. They do a very good job with the fundamentals and they're well coached. Our game plan was to make sure we held onto the ball, because they can really score it in a hurry. Our guards (Lane Lazenby, Gross and Carter Wasson) did a real good job tonight. I'm proud of how they guarded the basketball. Goreville only had 40 points and they probably average 100."

The Blackcats head coach Todd Tripp said his boys were never quite in synch from the start.

"I didn't think we ran our stuff (offense) good. I think the game caught up with us a little, maybe the atmosphere of where we were at. That happens sometimes. We pushed some shots that didn't go in the first half, but we didn't quit. We made that run there in the third quarter."

Tripp said the Warriors impressed him.

"They're a very solid team. We knew that coming in," he said. "All their guys handle the ball really well and do a lot of good things with the basketball. If we play 10 times, we may win four or five games, We just didn't get the shots to fall tonight. We were so anxious to get into something (on offense) that we were forgetting where we were supposed to be."

Steeleville was led by Gross's 16 points. Two other starters reached double digits as Mevert and Reid Harriss tallied 12 each. Wasson tacked on eight points.

Goreville was paced by senior guard Briley Dunn's 12 points. Ian Sopczak followed with 10, eight coming in the second half. Landon Geyman and Tristan Green tacked on six points each.

The Warriors felt they were well prepared for the postseason by playing bigger schools like Murphysboro twice, Freeburg, Carterville, Benton and Waterloo.

"We played those big teams on purpose," said Fiene. "It prepares you for games like this. We could have a big-time record if we played a bunch of other teams, but you know what, you play those games for this reason. And it showed tonight, I think. The kids played pretty well."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0