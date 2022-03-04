Boys Basketball | Steeleville rallies past Christopher

OKAWVILLE — Junior Reid Harriss etched his name into Steeleville basketball lore Friday when he made the game-winning free throw with 20 seconds left and the defense forced a turnover a few seconds later as the Warriors came from behind and held on to defeat Christopher, 32-31, in the championship game of the Okawville Class 1A Sectional.

The Bearcats, who were the clear underdog going into the contest, jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of play.

Christopher led 16-7 at the half and had several opportunities to add to that lead before intermission. The Warriors trimmed the deficit to four by the end of three periods at 22-18 and finally took the lead at 24-23 on a pair of free throws by Carter Wasson. Steeleville would build a three-point lead before the Bearcats retook the lead at 31-30 on a pair of free throws by Colin Sveda.

Wasson then tied the game at 31 with a free toss and Christopher guard Trey Cole then missed the front end of a one-and-one bonus opportunity. That miss set the stage for Harriss who made one of two tosses with 20 seconds left.

Christopher advanced the ball into the front court and called timeout with 10 seconds left. The Bearcats attempted a lob pass to their 6-foot-5 senior center Peyton Mazur, but the ball was slapped away and Wasson retrieved it near the baseline and flipped the ball back toward midcourt with the clock running.

Scout Hudgens chased it down for Christopher and got off a 35-footer ahead of the buzzer, but it was well off the mark as time expired.

Warriors head coach Aaron Fiene was stunned with the turn of events.

"We played a decent game. All the credit goes to the boys. God gave us the opportunity to come here and play this game. And you can't take anything away from Christopher. They absolutely played their hearts out and are well coached. Our boys were very resilient in the end."

Fiene said defensive pressure turned the game in favor of the Warriors.

"We had to gamble a little more...obviously...in the second half. And that panned out for us. Fortunately, we were able to sneak out of here with a very hard-fought victory."

Fiene added that Steeleville wanted to keep the ball out of Mazur's hands, if at all possible, on the last possession.

"We knew it was going to him. He's a real good player. We knew they would lob it up there, and we were really waiting for our back side guy (Zach Mevert) to come through and hit the ball. He did and then Carter got it and did a real smart thing throwing the ball down the floor."

Fiene said the win means everything to Steeleville's school and community.

"It's all for the kids. I've been coaching long enough that I don't need anything. This is not about me, but about those boys. This is a reward for them. I couldn't be more proud of them. As you can see, we travel pretty well. We're going to see if we can't keep this going a little bit."

Wasson was in a celebratory mood after the game as student and adult fans alike hugged him and offered congratulations.

"We had to dig deep to win this one tonight," said the junior guard. We believed in ourselves when we were behind early and made it happen. Going to the Super-Sectional really means a lot to all of us."

Bearcats head coach Eric Stallman was saddened to be so close to pulling the upset victory.

"I thought our kids did a great job tonight," he said. "I was pleased with our game plan. I was pleased with our execution. We did an outstanding job. We did everything but win. We outrebounded them, held them to 30 percent field goal percentage. It was just a few turnovers down the stretch that hurt us. I felt it got physical out there late. It was tough. They're bumping and grinding on us, but we have eight fouls and they have three and we're the ones playing a 2-3 zone. it was tough. Still, I thought the referees did a good job."

The Warriors were led by Mevert's eight points. Jacoby Gross and Wasson each followed with seven. Steeleville converted 9-of-27 shots from the field or 33 percent. They were only 2-of-11 from long range.

The Bearcats were paced by Mazur's 11 points. Hudgens contributed seven. Goins had six and Sveda added five.

With the win, Steeleville improves to 28-6 overall and will advance to the SIU Super-Sectional next week. The Bearcats close out their season at 23-9.

