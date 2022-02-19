Boys Basketball | Vienna defeats Harrisburg to advance at the 2A Eldorado regional

VIENNA — To say that the Vienna Eagles shot the ball well Saturday would be like saying Michelangelo was a pretty good sculptor or Beethoven was a pretty good composer.

Whether it was performing before the home crowd or just one of those days where everything seemed to fall into place, the Eagles could do little wrong with the basketball as they thrashed the visiting Harrisburg Bulldogs, 85-61, Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the Eldorado Regional.

Vienna connected on 7-of-9 shots from beyond the arc in the first half alone and was 8-of-11 (72 percent) for the game.

The Eagles were also a stunning 26-of-37 (70 percent) on two-point field goal attempts and 9-of-11 (81 percent) from the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Owen Treat (26 points) and junior forward Charlie King (20 points) combined for 46 points for the home team. And they weren't the only Vienna players in double figures. Senior center Skylar Blankenship contributed 12 points to the cause and sophomore forward Buddy Clay chipped in 10 points. Neither King nor Clay started the game.

Harrisburg was led by sophomore guard Camron Ande's 18 points. Michael Godsey followed with 11 points and Chris Allen notched 10.

The Eagles improve to 23-9 with the win and will meet up with No. 3 seed, Hamilton County, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Eldorado. Harrisburg wraps up its season at 10-18.

Vienna head coach Stephen Dreher was pleased with his squad's performance to say the least.

"We knew it was going to be very tough on the boards for us because we're not the biggest or strongest team in Southern Illinois, but we took our time and spread it out on the offensive end, got good shots, and then knocked them down," Dreher said. "We hadn't been shooting the ball so well of late, but really stressed it in practice. The kids kept their composure for the most part and this is the result."

Asked about King's production in a reserve role, Dreher explained.

"He's a starter that I put on the junior varsity to broaden his game, and it's helped him a lot. He comes into the games with great confidence. He's a great shooter."

King was a perfect 4-of-4 from long distance. Treat wasn't too shabby himself, knocking down 3-of-4 triples.

Harrisburg head coach Randy Smithpeters was concerned with Vienna's ability to strike from the perimeter.

"The very first thing on our board was no open threes because they are a very good shooting team," he said. "We just kind of fell on our face today. That's a tough pill to swallow that we didn't come out and perform the way that we had been. We had a good run of late with wins over Benton and Massac County. So, to come here and not play at that level. it hurts. But you have to give Vienna a lot of credit. I thought they performed very well. I don't know if they shoot that well every day, but they did today."

The Eagles bolted to a 20-8 lead after one quarter. Blankenship had eight of his 12 points in the period. Junior guard Kaden Vaughn hit three of the four shots he took for seven points. King had three. Sean Acree added a bucket and Treat didn't score.

The barrage continued in the second period as Vienna extended its lead to 17 by the intermission at 40-23.

Harrisburg's big man, Chris Allen, tried to keep the Bulldogs in the contest with eight of his 10 points. Nathan Lawrence accounted for six of his 12 points in the first half.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Eagles led 61-45 after three period and tacked onto the lead in the fourth period.

Dreher said the Eagles will have to play close to the way it played against the Bulldogs in order to have a shot at beating the favored Hamilton County on Wednesday.

"We've already played them once up there (63-56 loss at McLeansboro on Feb. 1). I think we have to do a much better job on their big guy (6-foot-7 junior center Wyatt Hamson). Big guys have hurt us all year, so we're going to have to have a little bit different game plan for them this time around."

