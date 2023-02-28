JUNCTION — When the final buzzer sounded Tuesday at Gallatin County High School and the Webber faithful celebrated a gutsy 41-39 victory over the host Hawks in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional semifinals, one player for Webber didn’t immediately run over to his team.

Trojan big man Hunter Danberry had a game-high 17 points, including 11 in the second half but when his team clinched just the school’s second sectional championship game appearance, he immediately went to put his arm around Gallatin County’s Grant Jackson who missed a free throw for the Hawks that would have tied the game.

For Danberry, at that moment, a moment he likely won’t ever forget, he felt the need to focus on something other than basketball.

“The last two weeks, God has been in our lives and affecting us a lot,” he said. “I really just didn’t want him to be upset about him missing that last free throw. I really didn’t want it to affect him so I went over and made sure everything was OK with him and then I went and celebrated with my guys.”

When Danberry did celebrate with his team, it was after 32 minutes of hard-fought hoops and an environment that wasn’t like many in the postseason. Webber coach Brad Beaty said Tuesday wasn’t his first experience of a ruckus crowd in Junction as he got to take in a postseason battle as an official during a previous trip to Gallatin County.

“I remember it being the same way and it brought back memories of how loud it can get in this gym,” he said. “I was so proud of our kids for handling that pressure.”

Pressure was something Beaty talked about withstanding before the game and it proved true as Gallatin County used the home crowd in the opening minutes to jump out to a lead and take a 12-6 lead after one quarter. Gallatin County’s Rylie Rushing scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the first half to lead the Hawks as they took a 21-16 lead into halftime.

Webber flipped the pressure in the second half.

Danberry agreed that it wasn’t the start they wanted but he knew they could bounce back, something they've done multiple times to get to Tuesday.

“I think we started out really slow,” he said. “What we’ve been focused on is just finishing the game. I think the last three or four games, it’s really just been the finish. Against Sesser, it wasn’t very good at the beginning, we got down by 10-12 then we, as a team, just came back.”

Webber grabbed its first lead with 1:23 left in the third as the Trojans went up 28-27, giving them a 30-29 advantage heading to the fourth.

Despite a deficit throughout the final frame, the Hawks didn’t bend as they kept the Webber lead to a bucket in the last few minutes of the game.

“That’s the name of the game.” Beaty said. “Just find a way to win and advance. That’s what we’ve done the last three or four games. We’re going to have a couple of practices and we’re going to play somebody really good Friday. Wayne City or Meridian, both of those guys are well-battle-tested.

“We’re going to be in for a fight but we’re here. Second time in school history a team has advanced to the sectional final.”

Weston Hails also finished in double digits for the Trojans with 12 points while Jackson added 13 in the loss for the Hawks.

Webber will take on the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal matchup between Wayne City and Meridian at 7 p.m. Friday for a spot in next week’s Class 1A Super-Sectional at the Banterra Center on the campus of SIU Carbondale.