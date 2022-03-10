Boys Basketball | Yorkville Christian dominates Steeleville, advances to title game

CHAMPAIGN — There is nothing small school about Yorkville Christian - not their size, not their athleticism, and certainly not their strength of schedule.

And that led to a big-time mismatch Thursday at the Class 1A State Tournament as the top-ranked Mustangs ran roughshod over Steeleville, 70-27, to advance to the championship game Saturday against Liberty.

The Warriors were scheduled to meet Scales Mound from the Rockford area at 7 p.m. Thursday for third place.

All-State first-teamer Jaden Schutt was phenomenal for Yorkville Christian. The Duke recruit scored his team's first 11 points, which included 3-of-3 on 3-pointers and two slam dunks. A 6-foot-6 guard, Schutt finished the game with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

"He's as good as advertised," Steeleville head coach Aaron Fiene said of Schutt. "Our whole team took turns guarding him. There were several times we had a hand in his face and he still managed to hit 3s. He's a stud."

Gross commented on how good Yorkville's defense was against the Warriors.

"There were several times that we would work a pick-and-roll and end up jumping into a double team. We hadn't played anyone that athletic all season."

Schutt wasn't even his team's leading scorer.

That honor went to 6-foot-4 junior post player Brayden Long, who poured in 23 points.

After Schutt opened the game with a triple, the Warriors responded with a two-point field goal from junior guard Carter Wasson. That would be as close as Steeleville would get. The Mustangs went on an 18-0 run to end the quarter, boosting their advantage to 21-2.

Steeleville junior center Reid Harriss tallied the first bucket of the second period and the Warriors pulled as close as 16 points at 27-11 when senior forward Zach Mevert converted a lay-in basket. Yorkville Christian proceeded to score six of the next eight points, pushing the lead to 20 at half's end at 33-13.

The second half was more of the same for the Warriors.

Yorkville Christian handed over the keys to Long, who made a pair of free throws, knocked down a triple and earned a lay-in basket to fuel the high-powered Mustangs offense.

Steeleville tried to hang close.

Mevert hit a shot along the baseline. Wasson buried a 3-pointer and senior Evan Buch came off the bench to deposit a two-point field goal. Junior Jacoby Gross also converted his one and only basket of the game, draining a trifecta just ahead of the third-period buzzer to close the gap to 50-25.

But it wasn't long before Yorkville Christian turned up the heat, scoring 20 of the game's last 22 points with subs filling the floor for both sides.

Mustangs head coach Aaron Sovern said playing a strong nonconference schedule against 3A and 4A schools from the Chicago area and even out of state, has definitely improved his ballclub.

"Because of that, the moment was not too big for our kids today. We came in prepared," he said.

Sovern added that the defense sets the tone for the offense.

"We talk about shock and awe," he said. "Our kids get after it. We want to impose our will over our opponent."

Steeleville falls to 29-7 with the loss while Yorkville Christian improves to 24-13.

"That's just a very good team," Fiene said of the Mustangs. "They're all very good players. Still, I'm very proud of our composure and effort today. We did the best that we could."

Statistically speaking, Yorkville made good on 27-of-50 shots from the field, which included 7-of 16 from beyond the arc. The Mustangs were also 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.

By contrast, Steeleville was 12-of-47 from the field, including 3-of-17 on 3-pointers. The Warriors only made it to the charity stripe once, going 0-for-2. Yorkville Christian also won the rebounding battle, 37-23 and only turned the ball over four times compared to Steeleville's eight.

