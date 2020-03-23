Boys Prep Basketball | Emling resigning as coach at Elverado

The most successful boys basketball coach in Elverado history is stepping down.

Jacob Emling confirmed on Monday that he was resigning the position after five years. He will stay at the school as its junior high and varsity softball coach, and will become the new athletic director for the 2020-21 school year.

The move was in the works since Emling learned he and his wife would have their first child in December. Henry Emling was born six days before Christmas with a cleft lip and cleft palate. It only strengthened Jacob’s feelings about his decision.

“He was born six weeks early, which provided a lot of challenges,” Emling said. “This will give me more family time.”

Emling presided over the best four-year period in program history after an 0-25 start to his career in 2015-16. He went 82-43 after that, notching three 20-win seasons and bagging a school-record 23 victories in 2018-19.

The Falcons shared the South Egyptian Conference title in 2016-17 with a 21-9 overall mark, recording their first-ever win over perennial power Meridian at home. It was the Bobcats’ only conference loss in a 10-year span that saw them go 83-1 against SEC foes.

As Emling saw it, he had two options after a winless first season.