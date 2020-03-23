Boys Prep Basketball | Emling resigning as coach at Elverado

The most successful boys basketball coach in Elverado history is stepping down.
Jacob Emling confirmed on Monday that he was resigning the position after five years. He will stay at the school as its junior high and varsity softball coach, and will become the new athletic director for the 2020-21 school year.
The move was in the works since Emling learned he and his wife would have their first child in December. Henry Emling was born six days before Christmas with a cleft lip and cleft palate. It only strengthened Jacob’s feelings about his decision.
“He was born six weeks early, which provided a lot of challenges,” Emling said. “This will give me more family time.”
Emling presided over the best four-year period in program history after an 0-25 start to his career in 2015-16. He went 82-43 after that, notching three 20-win seasons and bagging a school-record 23 victories in 2018-19.
The Falcons shared the South Egyptian Conference title in 2016-17 with a 21-9 overall mark, recording their first-ever win over perennial power Meridian at home. It was the Bobcats’ only conference loss in a 10-year span that saw them go 83-1 against SEC foes.
As Emling saw it, he had two options after a winless first season.
“It was either give up and be done here or start building,” he said. “We were super-young that first year, but they didn’t quit.”
Emling gave credit to a nucleus that included guard Aquntez Penn, who finished his career last season as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,052 points. Emling’s last Elverado team went 20-12, losing in the first round of the Steeleville Regional to Marissa.
Prior to the last four years, the Falcons enjoyed only six winning seasons in 53, none since 1991-92. And it wasn’t like they’ve had poor coaches on their sideline, either. The likes of Rich Williams, Scott Burzynski and Todd Tripp guided the program for a combined nine-year stretch and couldn’t produce one winning record.
Emling’s next coaching assignment is in limbo. He’s taking over the softball program from Donette Wheatley, who steered Elverado to consecutive regional titles. The Falcons scored more than nine runs per game last year, going 24-4 before losing in the Steeleville Sectional final to eventual 1A state champ Goreville.
Spring sports are on hold until at least April 8 and perhaps longer due to concerns about COVID-19. The IHSA continues to consider all options, including the possibility of pushing the State Series into the summer.
“We have a chance to win any game we’re in,” Emling said. “We hope to get some of the season in.”