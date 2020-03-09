Boys Prep Basketball | Goreville has sights set on finishing special season at state

The Raiders return four players from the team that faced the Blackcats two years, including senior guards Jacob Paradee and Connor Heaton, who scored 23 and 19 points, respectively, two years ago as sophomore starters.

The Blackcats return three starters in senior forwards Landon Albright and Trent Glidewell and senior point guard Luke Brown. Junior guard Kanon Webb also had some playing time as a freshman.

“Albright was an all-conference player last year,” Tripp said. “He’s been so consistent for us throughout his high school career. He got to play spot minutes and filled in well his sophomore year when we went to state. He does the dirty work having to guard bigger guys. He also can get a rebound and dribble the floor for a layup. He’s a much better player than people perceive him.

“Brown has been a constant for us,” Tripp said. “He’s done a great job with assists to turnovers. When he broke his nose in the championship game at Sesser’s tournament and went out it put a scare in us. Other guys had to step up and they did, but it shows what he means to this team because he has the ball in his hands a lot. He don’t get all the credit he deserves in my opinion.”

Last week, the Blackcats beat Okawville, 60-55, before edging Woodlawn, 59-57, to win its second sectional title in the last three years.