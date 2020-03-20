Boys Prep Basketball | Goreville seniors still wonder 'what-if?'

“I watched film on some of the other teams up there and they deserved to be up there for a reason, but I felt like we were going to bring it home,” said Brown, the team’s point guard. “I’m sure it’s going to take a while to get over it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Had the day not ended with the team’s main goal being quashed before they could play Roanoke-Benson, Thursday, March 12, would have still ranked as an unforgettable day for Goreville.

There was the early-morning bus ride from school to Peoria, where the team got in a shootaround, took pictures and did TV interviews at the 11,442-seat arena. Even as one pro league after another suspended play and NCAA conference tournament were canceled left and right, Albright still believed the IHSA would enable the teams to play for a title.

“When we were in the arena, we forgot about that world,” said Albright, the team's leading scorer. “We were focusing on playing basketball.”

The IHSA holds a meeting at 6 p.m. every Thursday before the state tournament for the participating teams. It’s to go over expectations and welcome school administrators to the event. A few minutes before that meeting, word got out at social media that the tournament was going to be canceled.