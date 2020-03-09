Boys Prep Basketball | Murphysboro tries to check off one more box at Class 2A super-sectional

At first glance, the Murphysboro basketball team might not strike one as being particularly dangerous. There isn’t a lot of height, not a ton of depth and there’s not one individual likely to appear on an All-State ballot.

But the more one watches them play, the more you can see why the Red Devils are playing Breese Mater Dei on Tuesday night in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional.

As one observer noted the other day, Murphysboro (28-7) checks off a lot of boxes. The starting lineup includes three seniors and a junior, lending a been-there, done-that feel. The team’s core played for a Class 4A football title over Thanksgiving weekend, giving them the knowledge of winning under pressure.

After watching the Red Devils lead wire-to-wire in knocking off his Nashville team 57-47 on Friday night for the Hamilton County Sectional crown, coach Wayne Harre rattled off another attribute they possess.

“I understand why they went to the 4A state championship in football,” he said. “Because of their bodies. They take a hit and they keep on coming. They’re a team that’s very physical, they don’t shy away from contact. They’re just a little bit more mature.

“And when they’re shooting it the way they are right now, they can beat anybody.”