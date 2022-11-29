Girls Basketball | Benton rolls to win over Herrin

HERRIN — Their record may not show it yet, but the Benton Rangerettes will be a force in girls basketball this season.

They went on the road Tuesday and roughed up the Herrin Tigers, 51-32. The lead grew as large as 29 points in the second half at 44-15, but never got to a running clock.

With the win, the Rangerettes improve to 3-3 overall, 1-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. Herrin falls to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.

"Our defense really feeds our offense," said Benton coach Dave Brown. "If you can be a great defensive team, you can do a lot of things."

Brown said he liked the fact that he was able to play several different lineups throughout the night.

"We played a lot of different kids and a lot of different defenses. That was big. We tried to do some things. We just wanted to try some things out and play hard."

Herrin coach Jacob Emling agreed that Benton's press and trap were difficult to overcome.

"Their press got them some easy buckets until we started running it (press break offense)," he said. "Their offensive rebounds also killed us in the first half. That helped them build their lead."

Emling said it didn't help that two of his starters - junior point guard Lexi Pickles and junior forward Karli Mann - went home sick from school Tuesday and didn't make the game.

"It did hurt," he said. "Anytime we have two of our key players out, it's going to hurt us."

Senior guard Ensley Tedeschi led the Rangerettes with 21 points. Also in double figures was Braelyn Miller with 12.

The Tigers were paced by Gracie Craft's six points. Sophie Schramm, Sydney Allen and Harley Summers added five.

Benton struggled from the field early, but dominated the offensive boards, getting second, third, and in some cases, four opportunities to score on the offensive end.

Defensively, the Rangerettes' press and half-court trap was suffocating and forced several Herrin turnovers.

Benton opened up a 10-2 lead on consecutive baskets by Miller before Emling was forced to call his first timeout.

The visitors were just getting warmed up.

Tedeschi scored the next three baskets for a 16-2 lead before Janiyah Harrison of Herrin scored, was fouled, and completed the 3-point play.

Mia Wills answered with a 3-pointer for a 19-5 lead. Addi Krueger and Malia Webb scored two additional buckets for a 23-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Benton continued its onslaught in the second period. Tedeschi dropped in three more field goals as the lead blossomed to 35-11 at the half.

Freshman Gracie Craft tried to keep Herrin in the game with a pair of 3-point plays - one the conventional way with a two-point field goal and free throw and one from long distance.

In the second half, Herrin kept the score respectable, which included triples from Schramm and Harley Summers. Loreal Tucker also hit a couple of jumpers.