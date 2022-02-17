Girls Basketball | Christopher defeats Webber Township for Class 1A regional crown

CHRISTOPHER — Webber Township led by two at the half, but a full court defense that forced 13 turnovers turned the game around for Christopher, resulting in a 46-30 win and its first regional title since 2017 at the Class 1A Christopher Regional on Thursday.

“We won both of those regionals at home,” said Christopher coach Seiger Shurtz. “We kind of did the opposite of what we did Monday night, which was come out and blitz from the very beginning. Tonight we decided to do that in the third quarter. You have to give Webber Township credit. They came in with a game plan and they executed that game plan really well in the first half, so that was why we had to change things up. You know how it is the postseason. It doesn’t matter how you win. You take an ugly win because you are moving on.”

Christopher (25-3) advances to the Sesser-Valier Sectional and will play the winner of the Gallatin County Regional at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Hats off to our home crowd tonight,” Shurtz said. “They came out and supported the girls well and we hope that travels with us when we go to Sesser.”

Webber finished the season with a 14-17 record. The Lady Trojans were led in scoring by Baylie Sellers and Anna Frey with 10 points each.

In addition to the first regional title in five years, the win was also Shurtz’ 100th win, making the night a double celebration.

“I don’t know how that lined up,” Shurtz said. “I guess I can thank not having a full season last year for allowing that to happen.”

Amiah Hargrove led the game with 17 points for Christopher with Tori Crain scoring 10 and Jessica Gordon nine.

A jumper from the right corner by Savanna Hulbert with 48.6 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Lady Trojans an 18-16 lead at the half.

After the intermission, the Lady Bearcats got the ball and McKensie Jackson sank a jumper from the left corner to tie the game. Hulbert then sank a 3-pointer to retake the lead for Webber, but that turned out to the only basket the Lady Trojans would make for the rest of the quarter.

“The girls understood at halftime what they need to do going up-tempo and making it a full-court game,” Shurtz said. “We changed it up going to that full-court man-to-man press and they executed it. We’ve been big on execution – that’s been our buzzword.”

The change in defensive tactics worked with turnover after turnover that led to fast break baskets and open shots starting with Crain scoring on a fast break layup followed by Crain stealing the ball and feeding Hargrove for another fast break layup.

Two consecutive timeouts by Webber didn’t slow down Christopher, with Emily VanHoorebeke sinking a jumper followed by a steal by Gordan that led to another Hargrove fast break basket.

Another Webber timeout had no effect as Crain sank a jumper, VanHoorebeke followed with the same and Crain added to the run with a jumper from the lane. The quarter ended on a 17-0 run on a Gordon 3-pointer to turn the two-point deficit into a 14-point lead.

After shooting just 9-of-30 from the field and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc in the first half, Christopher fed off their defense and shot 9-of-16 in the third quarter alone.

“Give Webber credit for getting us out of our game plan and making us uncomfortable in the first half, but we returned the favor in the second half,” Shurtz said. “The third quarter we hit some shots and it’s all because we dictated the tempo. We always say good things happen when you are the aggressor.”

Webber shot 8-of-16 in their first half, but the second half was just the opposite. After making their first shot of the third quarter, the Lady Trojans didn’t take another shot until they missed two in the final minute.

“We’ve been working on that triangle-two to take the Hargrove girl and Gordon out of it and we did a good job in the first half doing that and taking them out of their press,” said Webber coach Travis Helm. “Then they changed up in the second half and in the third quarter we sunk like the Titanic.”

Hargrove opened the fourth quarter with a jumper from the right side to complete a 19-0 run and up the lead to 16. Webber scored an old fashioned 3-point play with a basket and a foul shot by Frey, but it didn’t stop the momentum as the Lady Bearcats raced out to a 22-point lead with 2:40 remaining before the benches were emptied.

At the beginning of the game, Christopher jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Gordan and a layup by VanHoorebeke. The Lady Trojans raced back, starting with a shot from beyond the arc by Sellers followed 23 seconds later by a layup from Hailey Schultz to tie the score with 3:57 left in the first.

Hargrove regained the lead for the Lady Bearcats with a fast break layup, but Schultz tied the score with 24.1 seconds left on a layup of her own.

Frey gave Webber its first lead of the game on a jumper from the right corner just 16 seconds into the second quarter. Frey extended the lead 47 seconds later on another jumper, this time from the free throw line.

Hargrove cut the lead on layup after a Reagan Gilbert steal, but the Lady Trojans responded with a 5-2 run to take a 16-11 lead with 2:43 remaining.

Hargrove started a 5-0 rally for Christopher by putting back her own missed shot and drawing a foul and making the free throw. She then stole the ball and scored again on a fast break to tie the score with 1:05 left in the half.

But Webber scored with 49 seconds left to take an 18-16 lead into halftime.

