Girls Basketball | Christopher triumphs over Triad at the Benton Christmas Classic

Christopher used a 14-1 run over the final nine minutes of its quarterfinal matchup with Triad to pull away with a 44-30 win in the Benton Christmas Classic Wednesday night in Rich Herrin Gym.

The Lady Bearcats remain undefeated for the season at 13-0 as they advance to the tournament’s semifinals Thursday afternoon where they will take on the winner of the late night contest that featured Benton and Marion.

“Their record doesn’t reflect just how good they are, they play a really good schedule and they are long and really athletic,” Christopher coach Hayden Carter said of the Lady Knights. “It was good to see us pull it out at the end. We kept extending the lead and taking care of the ball, just doing what we needed to do to win. We haven’t been challenged a lot late in games this year so it’s good to see the girls tested and see how they respond. That’s what this tournament is about, getting to play quality teams that will only make us better.”

The Bearcats led 28-18 early in the third quarter but Triad would rally and close the gap to just a point – 30-29 – with a minute left in the frame.

But Amiah Hargrove would convert a conventional three-point play to close the third period, and a free throw by McKensie Jackson and back-to-back buckets by Makayla Dejear made it 38-29 Christopher with 3:33 left in the game.

Triad would only muster one free throw in the final period as the ‘Cats were a solid 6-8 from the stripe down the stretch.

“Emily VanHoorebeke hit a big shot, Makayla Dejear made a big shot, Jessica Gordon came in and made some free throws,” Carter said of his team’s fourth-quarter push. “It was really nice seeing those other girls step up around Amiah and hit some big shots. They play for each other so that’s really good to see.”

Hargrove led all scorers with 18 points to pace Christopher, as Gordon added nine points.

Triad was led by Sam Hartoin’s nine points.

Mount Vernon and Salem will match up in the other semifinal slated for noon Thursday. The Championship game is set for 7:30 p.m.