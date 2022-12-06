Girls Basketball | Goreville wins offensive thriller against Marion

MARION — For those basketball fans who appreciate seeing a lot of points on the scoreboard at a girls basketball game, they got their wish Monday evening at Marion High School as the Goreville Blackcats and Marion Wildcats combined for 67 first-half points and 126 points altogether.

Goreville won the game, 68-58.

Marion led 17-15 after one period. Goreville was on top 36-31 at the half and 51-43 after three periods.

Most of the baskets were 2-to-4-footers under the glass as neither team did a good job of denying inside-the-lane penetration and neither was strong at blocking out when going for a rebound on the defensive end.

In the second half, the Wildcats went on a run to even the game before falling behind one more time.

Lydia Phelps scored to pull Marion within three at 36-33. Macie Tosh scored on the other end to kick it back out to five at 38-33.

Krista Elliot responded for the Wildcats with a basket, cutting the deficit to three once more at 38-35. Jerzy Bittle made it even closer when she scored in Marion’s next possession, 38-37.

Kaitlynn Dunning answered for Goreville with a hoop for a 40-37 advantage, but Bittle’s 3-pointer tied it at 40.

That would be as close as the Wildcats would get, however.

Kyndell Webb drained a triple for a 43-40 lead. Abby Compton scored to make it a five-point game at 45-40.

A 3-point play by Libbie Garrett pulled Marion within two at 45-43. Goreville then stepped on the accelerator.

Webb hit a free throw. Ariana Elms converted a three-point play. Calli Wollaver hit a pair of free throws. Tosh scored a couple of buckets and Dunning hit a free throw and basket (58-46), while the Wildcats could only manage a 3-point play from Bittle.

To their credit, the Wildcats continued to nip at the lead and pulled within six at 60-54. The Blackcats never wilted and extended the lead again.

With the win, Goreville improves to 5-1 on the season. Marion falls to 1-6.

Top scorer for the Blackcats was Tosh with 18 points. Compton followed with 17.

The Wildcats were paced by Bittle’s 24 points. Kristen Kadela added 10.

Marion returns to action Thursday at Mount Vernon. Goreville hosts Gallatin County Wednesday.