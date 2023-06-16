ZEIGLER – Saying that he has flirted with the idea for years, David Russell is finally getting his shot as boys head basketball coach.

A social studies instructor at Zeigler-Royalton High School for the last 26 years, Russell will now get the opportunity to interact with some of his students on the hardwood.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m super pumped about the idea,” said Russell, who previously coached junior high boys basketball at Z-R and assisted in both girls and boys basketball at Carterville High School for Shane Hawkins and Todd Rogers, while his children attended school there.

A native of Elkville, Russell graduated Elverado High School in 1993. He went on to secure an associate degree from John A. Logan College and bachelor’s degree from SIU before being hired to teach at Z-R.

Russell replaces Jimmy Stevens, who coached five years for the Tornadoes.

“Coach Stevens always had his teams prepared despite the outcome of the games,” said Z-R Athletic Director Page Kirkpatrick. “There are always ebbs and flows with talent at smaller schools, but his teams always competed their tails off. It is especially tough when you’re the smallest school in the Black Diamond Conference.”

Kirkpatrick said he is pleased with Russell’s hire.

“We are excited to have David back coaching at Z-R,” he said. “Coach Russell had a very successful run as a junior high coach here and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that is going to benefit a team with some good, young talent coming in.”

Russell said it is most definitely an asset for him to be familiar with his players.

“There’s still that transition from the classroom to the basketball court for all of us to make, but I think it’s going pretty well so far,” he said. “We’ve already played in a tournament at Goreville this month and have had some scrimmages with Thompsonville. We also plan to play at Father McGivney Catholic High School (Glen Carbon) soon.”

Russell said he would describe himself as a “pretty intense” coach.

“I’ll be the first one to tell the kids when they’ve done something wrong and the first one to pat them on the back and tell them they did something right,” he said. “I love coaching. I’ve been doing it for the last 25 years now, but this is the my first time with varsity boys. I know it’s a faster-paced game with the boys. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Russell said he knows it will be an uphill battle to win games in the BDC West.

“I think we’ll win a few and I’d like to think that I will make a difference in a couple of those games,” he said. “I am very confident in what I’m doing.”

Russell added that his expectations are simple.

“I want to build positive relationships with these boys outside the classroom,” he said. “I’ve got 25 kids coming out here every day working out. That’s a pretty good start.”

As an added bonus, Russell said he is coaching the Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher golf teams this fall.