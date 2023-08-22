A familiar face is the new boys basketball coach at Cairo High School.

Jimmy Johnson (Class of ’74) was hired by the school district last week to replace Larry Wood.

Born and raised in Cairo, Johnson was a solid basketball player in his day, accepting a scholarship offer to play for a community college in Arkansas before transferring to a four-year school in Mississippi.

After college, Johnson went to work for the Illinois Department of Corrections for the next 30 years before his retirement.

His love for basketball was palpable and he coached an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) team in Cairo for eight years and also assisted the high school boys program in town, coaching both freshmen and the junior varsity.

Also a longtime basketball official, Johnson has stayed involved with the game.

“I’m very excited to get a chance to take over the varsity program,” Johnson said. “My focus will be on the growth and development of the student-athlete and working within the community to revitalize our once-proud basketball program.”

Johnson said the Pilots should be a much improved team from last year.

“We were awfully young last year,” he said. “We’re going to be a lot better this year, you’ll see. All of our kids are back.”

Johnson said he and Athletic Director Gregory Harris are looking to get the Pilots entered into a tournament or two. They already participate in the Du Quoin Classic the week of Thanksgiving.

“We’re trying to rebuild both our enrollment and our program,” he said. “It’s going to take some time. I will tell you this, though, we are going to pour our heart and soul into this rebuild. We’re still in the fight. Don’t count out Cairo.”

Harris described Johnson as “a program guy” who knows the athletes well and has coached them in recent years.

“From what I have observed, Jimmy loves to teach, and that’s exactly what we need,” Harris said. “Just like me, he worries about the student moreso than he worries about the athlete. He wants all of these young men to be successful in life. And he will do everything he can to make that happen. It’s all about planting seeds and watching them grow.”

Johnson will be assisted by Joshua Baldwin.

“Joshua is younger and has a great rapport with the kids,” Harris said. “He’s a big piece to this puzzle.”