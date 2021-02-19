Prep Basketball | Fairfield's Zurliene ready for busy senior sports schedule

“Obviously, with Reece playing on my travel team means he’s going to bring up our regional loss to them last year,” said Zurliene. “We’d love to get another shot at them this season.

“It’s definitely a lot of fun playing with those guys because we know each other and have played together a long time. We enjoy competing together and share the same passion for the game.”

Zurliene has been a member of the Bears since the sixth grade. Heading into his final year of high school, he’s received offers from McKendree, Quincy and Rend Lake College in NJCAA Division-II.

The path to college offers has required a lot of growth and hard work from Zurliene. He has grown three inches since the beginning of high school while consistently adding muscle through weight training programs with his father and life coach Justin Townsend.

“It’s great having dad as coach because he pushes me to be my best,” said Zurliene. “On days where it’s a grind, he helps get me to a different level when I’m not always going to have the energy.”

Townsend coaches his son in football, track, and as his strength and conditioning coach.