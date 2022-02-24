Prep Basketball | Murphysboro celebrates coach Daryl Murphy's 500th Red Devil win

MURPHYSBORO — It was a long time coming and an even longer time getting the recognition event actually done, but the ceremony for Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy’s 500th Red Devil win finally went off without a hitch.

“I was really looking forward to it because Athletic Director Len Novara puts on the biggest shows there is even with a little snow and a 3 o’clock game,” Murphy said. “I was actually a little bit overwhelmed by it all. It’s been a lot of hard work, but we got things going now and it’s been wonderful. I’ve had a lot of great players and a lot of great fan support and community support and a lot of great boosters that have helped us do a lot of things in the summer that we need to do to get better. It’s been awesome.”

The ceremonies were held prior to Murphysboro's regular season game against Harrisburg and coach Randy Smithpeters, a coach who also has 500 wins. Afterwards, Murphy’s Red Devils won the game, 64-50.

“Len called me a few days ago just to inform me that there would be some extra festivities today and I told him I’m glad that we get the opportunity to here for that,” Smithpeters said. “Daryl and I go way back. We are good friends off the court. We’ve really enjoyed competing against the Murphysboro program, which is a great program where you get to 500 wins.”

The basketball end of the journey began in 1996 when Murphy was hired after beginning his career as head coach of the Century Centurions for two years where he compiled a 43-12 record.

“With all that goes with coaching dealing with young men, competition, parents and administrators there’s a lot of bumps in the road that you have to get over to be here as long as Daryl’s been here and to do as well as he has,” Smithpeters said. “So I’m very happy for him and just happy we get to experience this with him. I brought a gift from Harrisburg for him that was a photo of the 2011 sectional that was at Harrisburg the year Murphysboro went on to get second at state.”

Murphy’s 26-year and counting journey with the Red Devils began with a 16-12 record followed by a 21-8 record for his first of 14 20-win seasons and the first of seven regional titles. In addition, he has won three sectional titles and one super-sectional as well as 13 River-to-River Ohio Division titles. He has also been named the Southern Illinois Coaches Association Coach of the Year six times.

In fact, Murphy’s teams have only finished under .500 three times, including the COVID spring season when the team posted a 6-7 record.

His best team as far as record and achievement was that 2010-11 second place team that won 35 straight games.

While all of that is nice to look back on when you are sitting in your rocking chair sipping a hot or cold drink, Coach Murphy hasn’t had time for that now since he is in the middle of another postseason with a great team.

Novara’s planning for the celebration began as soon as the Red Devils beat Okawville on Dec, 27 at the Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Hoops Classic.

It took Novara only 21 days to schedule the celebration and it was originally cancelled two different times.

“Well, it started snowing when I got up, so I thought it was going to be the third cancellation,” Novara said. “The first night the team had COVID and the second night was the snow storm last Friday night. What made it tricky for us is we had to have it on a Friday or a Saturday because Coach Murphy is originally from Springfield and the most important group for me to have down here joining him on this occasion is his family and they couldn’t travel on a week night, so his was the last chance. If we didn’t get it today I don’t know what we were going to do. We’re very proud of Coach Murphy and are tickled to be able to celebrate his accomplishments. However, as soon as the temperature starting dropping last night I thought that was the true definition of Murphy’s Law.”

The third try turned out to be the perfect day, with not only Murphy’s family in attendance, but the stands were also full of his fans dressed in special yellow commemorative t-shirts and Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens as master of ceremonies declaring Feb. 12, 2022 as “Coach Daryl Murphy Day” and presenting him with a plaque.

“I was so happy everybody was able to turn out today and with all those yellow shirts in the stands it looked awesome,” Murphy said.

Southern Illinois is lucky not only to have Murphy within its coaching ranks, but the area fans also have thee other celebrated coaches that are still behind the bench with Joe Hosman in his 36th year as head coach of the Massac County Patriots after beginning at Eldorado, getting his 800th win in the final game of the regular season; with Lee Bennett approaching his 700th win in his 15th year at Centralia after coaching at Avon, Carlinville, Kinderhook (West Pike), Dakota and Alton; and Smithpeters with over 500 wins in his 29th year at the helm of the Harrisburg Bulldogs - a feat he achieved during last spring’s COVID season.

Murphy has butted heads with both Hosman and Smithpeters since the 500th win in December with Murphy beating Smithpeters twice and Hosman beating Murphy to split their season series.

Those coaching icons are still going strong and so is Murphy with as many seasons in his future as he wants to add to his current 560 career wins.

The IHSA boys basketball record page has the top 50 coaching records listed coming into the season with Jim Maxedon, who coached at Sparta, Clay City and Effingham listed at 50 with 579 wins and Gene Pingatore, who recently retired in 2019 from Westchester (St. Joseph) after 53 years at the top with 1,035 wins.

In between, other local coaches on that list include Ron Herrin (581) at Freeburg, Olney East Richland and Benton; Rich Herrin (616) at Okawville and Benton; Darin Lee (632) at Vienna, Nashville and Collinsville; Jim Byasse (635) at Meridian; Dick Corn (708) at Pinckneyville; Dave Luechtefeld (738) at Okawville; Bob Dallas (772) at Ridgeway and Gallatin County; and Arthur Trout (811) at Centralia.

