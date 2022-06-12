Prep Basketball | Nailon introduced as Terriers' new coach

CARBONDALE – The Carbondale High School basketball community got to meet its new head coach Friday during an introductory ceremony. Lee Nailon talked about his upbringing, his playing days, his coaching experience and his plans for Terrier basketball under his tutelage and fielded questions about everything from his preferred style of play and his expectations for CCHS in the next two to three years as well as his cooking and he and his wife Gerianna’s catering business (it was hard to tell if the crowd was more excited for the up tempo style of play or the promised ribs).

Nailon and his wife only just found a house in Carbondale on Wednesday and still haven’t officially moved from Texas yet. He said that might put him a little behind other coaches in the state this year, but he’s still excited to get underway.

“I’m starting off behind because all the other teams, their coaches live here and they’ve gotten to spend the most time in the gym,” he said. “Once I move down here, it’s playing catch up, but I’m excited about the team and the community and the program.”

But Nailon has gotten to coach up his players a little bit, including games at Goreville recently. The Terriers deployed a full court press for the entire game, leading to the other coaches cursing Nailon, he claimed. But it paid off as the Terriers won big.

“They look very good (at Goreville). They beat one team by like 50,” injured Terrier Chris Burnside said. “It’s really exciting to have somebody with that knowledge of basketball that he has. It’s very fun.”

Athletics Director Gwen Poore said she noticed some of the players working hard to impress their new coach during those games, which only leads her to be more excited about the upcoming season.

“I think we’ll do great things next year. We’ve got a really young group of talented players and I know he’s going to get them to play together,” she said. “The team chemistry is what he’s all about. We’re really looking forward to next year.”

Nailon brings with him an impressive resume that includes nine years in the NBA and a 16-year professional career. That already makes his new team excited to work under him.

“It make me feel like I can do that to, like I can be at that same level,” Burnsid said. “It gets everybody on our team to just be prepared and mentally ready to go out and do what he wants us to do.”

“They all want to go pro. I’ve played on every level they’re trying to get to,” Nailon said. “So I’ve got that knowledge of how it looks from each stage and I can be a good role model to these kids.”

Nailon said he’s been preparing for this job for the last two years and while it wasn’t Carbondale, specifically, that he was thinking of, once he got down here for the interview, it was an easy decision.

“From the first interview, it felt like a family. It was a no-brainer.”

Nailon got some applause from the collected parents and others in the community when he said he definitely thinks he can bring a championship to Carbondale in the next three years, but more important was his coaching ethos of having a team that will outwork all of its opponents and that will work to make opponents “uncomfortable.” That means it will be his players dealing with some discomfort in the offseason as they work to get in shape. But, as long as it translates to wins, Levi Teague said, that’s okay with him.

“I’m ready to win so if that’s what it takes.”

