Prep Basketball | New Carbondale basketball coach ready for next hoops challenge

The Carbondale boys basketball team has a new coach.

Lee Nailon may not have a long resume of prep coaching experience to his name – this will be his first high school coaching job – but the 18th coach in school’s history has a pretty unassailable resume in the game of basketball.

The 6-foot-9 South Bend, Indiana native won a state basketball championship as a player at Clay High School in 1994. He went onto Texas Christian University where he was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1998 and was named first-team All-WAC in 1998 and 1999, earning a third-team All-American bid in ’98 as well.

Nailon was selected with the 43rd overall pick in the NBA Draft in 1999 by the Charlotte Hornets. He’d play three seasons with that team before bouncing around the league until 2006.

In his career, he’d average 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game before going overseas to play professionally. He won the Israeli League MVP in 2007 and led the league in scoring in 2011. After his professional days, he founded and coached the Fort Worth Funk – a TCU alumni team in the $1 million dollar The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in 2021 and was drafted by the Ghost Ballers in the Big 3 league in 2018.

Basketball has been a lifelong love and passion for Nailon and that’s what brought him from Texas to Carbondale to take over the Terriers.

“It was the opportunity that presented itself. It’s what I love to do – I love coaching, giving back and I really couldn’t turn the opportunity down,” he said. “It felt like home. I’m from Indiana, a basketball state, and Illinois is right across the bridge and is another basketball state. It felt really good to talk basketball.”

Despite Carbondale being his first high school coaching gig, Nailon isn’t new to coaching. In addition to the TBT team, he also runs an AAU team and trains athletes of all ages in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

“I’m just now getting that title in front of my name, but I’ve been doing it for a while,” he said.

And Nailon already knows what his team’s identity will be – energetic, passionate and intense, but still having fun.

“Even though I want to be competitive on the court, I want the guys to have fun and the fans to enjoy the game as well,” he said. “It’s a mixture of playing hard and showing the passion and love you have for the game.”

Nailon and his wife, Gerianna — a Centralia native and former Division-I basketball player at Charleston Southern – will be moving to Carbondale this summer and will hold a meet and greet on June 10. Nailon said his message for his new team will be simple.

“This is still tryout season. Nobody is on the team,” he said with a laugh. “Again, I want to make it fun but I want the boys to understand that if you’re serious and the further up in basketball you go, it becomes a business. If I can prepare them now for the next step or next few steps, it’s like a cheat code that’ll be beneficial for them.”

And Nailon has seen what it takes to excel at every level of basketball and, crucially, has seen – up close – what it takes to make the leap from being great at the prep level to being great in the NBA when he played with an 18-year-old rookie named LeBron James.

“That’s something where I can kind of evaluate these kids that come my way through high school – it’s a kind of measuring stick. Of course they’re not going to be him, but I know what it looks like and how they’re supposed to look,” he said. “That’s the most important thing for me – getting these kids to look different, act different and play different. Once they do that, the sky’s the limit.”

And for Nailon, it’s all about setting his players up for success – not just on the high school court, but for whatever life has in store for them next.

“The sport prepares you for life after it and presents more opportunities for these kids and whoever is playing the sport of basketball – any sport, really,” he said. “You grow with the sport and you meet people along the way who help you maneuver through life until you can do it on your own. Basketball is a game of ups and downs, and that’s what life is.”

Carbondale will be hosting the coach Nailon meet and greet on June 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the CCHS Gymnasium.

