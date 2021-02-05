Prep Boys Basketball | Carterville holds off Herrin to start season 2-0

HERRIN — Carterville is off to a 2-0 start after a nail biting 36-34 victory over Herrin on Friday evening.

The Tigers defeated the Lions in both matchups last season and Herrin had a chance with 4.5 seconds remaining down by one. The Tigers turned the ball over with 1.6 remaining which put Peyton Bittle at the free throw line for the Lions.

Bittle converted one of his attempts to put the Lions up two and a full-court heave from junior Riley Christoski went in as time expired, but it came after the final buzzer. The Tigers would have pulled off a massive comeback in their opening game if there were a few milliseconds left on the clock.

The Tigers dug themselves a 17-point deficit in the first quarter before going on a 28-10 run in the second and third quarter. Eight turnovers in the first quarter seemed to have buried Herrin early, but the team rallied behind freshmen Exavier Williams and Jonathan Harrison off the bench.

Carterville owned the first quarter 19-2 behind a pair of 3-pointers from senior Ben Haake. The Lions opened the game on an 8-0 run before Herrin’s Taylor Brandon hit a jump shot at the four-minute mark.