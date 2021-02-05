Prep Boys Basketball | Carterville holds off Herrin to start season 2-0

HERRIN — Carterville is off to a 2-0 start after a nail biting 36-34 victory over Herrin on Friday evening.
The Tigers defeated the Lions in both matchups last season and Herrin had a chance with 4.5 seconds remaining down by one. The Tigers turned the ball over with 1.6 remaining which put Peyton Bittle at the free throw line for the Lions.
Bittle converted one of his attempts to put the Lions up two and a full-court heave from junior Riley Christoski went in as time expired, but it came after the final buzzer. The Tigers would have pulled off a massive comeback in their opening game if there were a few milliseconds left on the clock.
The Tigers dug themselves a 17-point deficit in the first quarter before going on a 28-10 run in the second and third quarter. Eight turnovers in the first quarter seemed to have buried Herrin early, but the team rallied behind freshmen Exavier Williams and Jonathan Harrison off the bench.
Carterville owned the first quarter 19-2 behind a pair of 3-pointers from senior Ben Haake. The Lions opened the game on an 8-0 run before Herrin’s Taylor Brandon hit a jump shot at the four-minute mark.
On the Lions following possession, senior Eli Downen converted an and-one layup to extend the Lions lead back up to nine. That led to Haake connecting on his second 3-pointer thanks to a friendly bounce off the rim and then sophomore Kade Lustenberger nailed a 3-pointer before the quarter's end.
Downen led the Lions to victory with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. The senior only scored four points in the second half but it came when the Lions needed it most in the third quarter.
Herrin battled back by outscoring Carterville 14-6 in the third quarter and forced the Lions into seven turnovers. The Lions backcourt struggled with senior Bryce Anderson, who finished 0-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Sophomore Haydon Meyer led the Tigers with nine points and three rebounds. Six of those points came in the third quarter, while senior Billy Braid (9) and Harrison (7) dominated the boards for Herrin.
The Tigers fought back in the second quarter with a 9-0 run led by Braid. The 6-3 forward had a layup and jump shot during the run to bring Herrin within five points with 2:45 left in the first half.
Carterville won the fourth quarter by outscoring Herrin 7-4 and this will be a finish remembered later in the season.
Both schools return to action on Tuesday when Herrin travels to Benton and Carterville travels to Du Quoin.
