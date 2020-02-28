Prep Boys Basketball | Cobden defeats Cairo for first regional title in 56 years

COBDEN — Cobden held off a furious fourth quarter rally by Cairo to win, 55-43, at the Class 1A Cobden boys basketball regional to win its first regional title since the Appleknockers won their last one against Cairo in 1964.
“What a great group of kids,” said Cobden coach Wendall Wheeler. “The community has been so good to me. We held Cairo to 43 points which was a great defensive effort. Defense won it for us tonight.”
Cobden (24-8) advances to the NCOE Sectional on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Woodlawn, which won the Edwards County Regional over Wayne City, 52-32. The only sectional title won by Cobden was also in 1964.
“My only comment is I have no comment,” said Cairo coach Larry Wood.
Senior center Joe Brumleve led the game with 26 points, which included 10 baskets and 6-of-9 from the free throw line with Noah Franklin adding 12 points and 5-of-7 from the line.
“It was crazy,” Brumleve said. “The last one was 56 years ago and it was great to do on our home court. It was amazing.”
The Appleknockers led by 11 just 1:06 into the third quarter, but the Pilots fought tooth and nail to cut the lead to six heading into the fourth and built upon that momentum to cut the lead to one with 4:26 remaining after three straight steals on in-bounds passes that turned into six points, including a 3-pointer from Riko Nelson from the left corner that pulled the Pilots within one point after Wheeler had called a timeout.
“I’m not going to lie — we panicked, but we overcame it and came up big trying not to turn the ball over anymore and we did just that,” Brumleve said.
Cairo (17-17) started fouling at that point, and the Appleknockers kept them into the hunt by missing five of its next six at the line over the next 1:19 until Brumleve stepped to the line and sank both his attempts to expand the lead to four with 3:07 remaining.
Nelson drained another 3-pointer to cut the lead back to one, but freshman Tyler Franklin got those three-points back on a 3-pointer from left corner.
The Pilots began to foul again sending Cobden to the line six more times, but this time the Appleknockers made eight, including Tyler’s older brother Noah making 5-of-6 to seal the win.
Brumleve opened the game layup at the 1:47 mark, but Nelson drained his first 3-pointer to give Pilots their only lead of the game, 3-2, 18 seconds later. Cobden went on a 8-0 run behind back-to-back 3-pointers by Dylan Lewey to take a 10-3 lead.
The Pilots cut the lead to three in the final 2:09 of the first quarter, but the Appleknockers extended the lead to six on a 3-pointer by Noah Franklin and held that lead at the half.