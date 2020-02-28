Prep Boys Basketball | Cobden defeats Cairo for first regional title in 56 years

“I’m not going to lie — we panicked, but we overcame it and came up big trying not to turn the ball over anymore and we did just that,” Brumleve said.

Cairo (17-17) started fouling at that point, and the Appleknockers kept them into the hunt by missing five of its next six at the line over the next 1:19 until Brumleve stepped to the line and sank both his attempts to expand the lead to four with 3:07 remaining.

Nelson drained another 3-pointer to cut the lead back to one, but freshman Tyler Franklin got those three-points back on a 3-pointer from left corner.

The Pilots began to foul again sending Cobden to the line six more times, but this time the Appleknockers made eight, including Tyler’s older brother Noah making 5-of-6 to seal the win.

Brumleve opened the game layup at the 1:47 mark, but Nelson drained his first 3-pointer to give Pilots their only lead of the game, 3-2, 18 seconds later. Cobden went on a 8-0 run behind back-to-back 3-pointers by Dylan Lewey to take a 10-3 lead.

The Pilots cut the lead to three in the final 2:09 of the first quarter, but the Appleknockers extended the lead to six on a 3-pointer by Noah Franklin and held that lead at the half.