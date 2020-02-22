Prep Boys Basketball | Cobden finishes regular season with win

But once Wheeler made a couple of minor halftime adjustments, Patoka’s 2-3 zone was no longer effective. Lewey and Remsey combined for 4 of 7 shooting from the 3-point arc in the second half, enabling Franklin and Brumleve to operate more freely inside.

Brumleve finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Franklin added 13 and a game-high 10 boards. Lewey scored 13 points, going 7 of 8 at the foul line.

“We strive to be boring,” Wheeler said. “We said at halftime, ‘Let’s be boring and make some shots.’ We were boring in the second half.”

The occasion was anything but boring for Wheeler, a veteran of about 30 years on the sidelines. His first game came in the green and gold colors of the Warriors, and his two years there clearly meant — and still mean — a lot to him.

Wheeler could be seen minutes before tipoff chatting with Patoka sophomore Drew Belcher. He got to know that family while coaching at Patoka. Wheeler plans to take Cobden to Patoka next February in a game that he admits will tug at his heartstrings.