Prep Boys Basketball | Cobden finishes regular season with win

COBDEN — For Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler, it was a way to say thanks to the first school that gave him a head coaching position.
For Appleknocker seniors like Joe Brumleve, it was one last regular season game in Crowell Gym before things get really serious next week.
Saturday’s 60-43 non-conference win over Patoka allowed Cobden to finish a 22-8 campaign that included an unbeaten run through the South Egyptian Conference. It also gave its coach and some players the chance to enjoy a victory lap of sorts for a good season.
“Seeing everybody out here to support us, it was a great experience to be a part of,” said Brumleve. “It was shocking, exciting, great. I remember my freshman year, watching the seniors being honored and not believing it was going to be me one day. And here we are. It was amazing.”
Brumleve, Tyler Lewey, Alex Remsey and sixth man Jose Lopez were among a bevy of senior athletes and cheerleaders honored in a 20-minute pregame ceremony before a near-capacity crowd. The lengthy, sometimes emotional festivities might have accounted for a sloppy first-half performance.
Playing against a 13-16 opponent with only one starter taller than 6-0, the Appleknockers stopped themselves as much as the Warriors did. Of their eight first half turnovers, probably six were unforced. They also made just 3 of 9 free throws, with 6-6 junior Noah Franklin, usually a good foul shooter, missing five straight in the last minute.
But once Wheeler made a couple of minor halftime adjustments, Patoka’s 2-3 zone was no longer effective. Lewey and Remsey combined for 4 of 7 shooting from the 3-point arc in the second half, enabling Franklin and Brumleve to operate more freely inside.
You have free articles remaining.
Brumleve finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Franklin added 13 and a game-high 10 boards. Lewey scored 13 points, going 7 of 8 at the foul line.
“We strive to be boring,” Wheeler said. “We said at halftime, ‘Let’s be boring and make some shots.’ We were boring in the second half.”
The occasion was anything but boring for Wheeler, a veteran of about 30 years on the sidelines. His first game came in the green and gold colors of the Warriors, and his two years there clearly meant — and still mean — a lot to him.
Wheeler could be seen minutes before tipoff chatting with Patoka sophomore Drew Belcher. He got to know that family while coaching at Patoka. Wheeler plans to take Cobden to Patoka next February in a game that he admits will tug at his heartstrings.
“I’m still real close with a lot of my former players,” Wheeler said. “You coach a kid for a couple of years, but they’re your family for the rest of your life. This was a really special game for me. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to play this game.
“I love my Patoka players and the fans, but I want them to see us play. When you have family that you’re proud of, you want the rest of your family to see them.”
The Warriors trailed just 25-21 at the half, doing just enough damage from the 3-point line to stay in contact. But a 19-6 third quarter ended any upset chances, and the Appleknockers’ seniors got to leave to a standing ovation with 1:03 left in the game, the outcome not in doubt for a while.
Cobden hosts a Class 1A regional, opening as the top seed on Wednesday night. It was the same position it was in last year, only it had to make a long bus trip to an underrated Hardin County team in the semifinals. The Cougars beat them on a buzzer shot in overtime.
“We know we have to get fired up and get ready to go,” Brumleve said. “We know we have it on our home court, which is very meaningful and impactful. We want to leave our legacy here.”