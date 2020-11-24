Prep Boys Basketball | Cobden's Noah Franklin has sights set on scoring record

"He wants the best for his players, and it makes the will to win and the will to get better easier to understand.”

When asked how he would describe his playing style, Franklin named another lefty shooter he believes best fits his own versatility.

“I’d say I’m like Luke Kennard,” Franklin said of the former Duke Blue Devil shooting guard. “A big guard who can shoot a little bit and do everything, while also being versatile. Like me, he had weaknesses and many areas of strengths.

“Right now I’m looking to become a better on-ball defender and tighten up my ball handling skills. The thing I look forward to in college is trying to sharpen your strengths and make your weaknesses not as weak.”

Outside of achieving the scoring record, Franklin has a long list of team goals, including winning another conference championship. If his team accomplishes such a feat, then it would likely check off two boxes in CHS history: Winning back-to-back regional championships and reaching the 20-win mark in three-straight years for the first time.

Cobden is set to return three seniors this season including John Eck and Sipriano Zamora — Franklin described the bunch as just getting started.