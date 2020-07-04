Prep Boys Basketball | Corn laid groundwork for a successful program in Pinckneyville

Coach Corn currently ranks as the IHSA’s 20th all-time winningest coach at 708. His biggest surprise came during the 2005-06 season when his Panthers team rattled off 20-plus straight wins during the regular season to finish with a 32-3 record and place 4th in the state.

“No coach is going to win a lot of games without talented players,” said Corn. “Winning a state championship is always the highest crowning moment, but what made that team so special was that it was never about the individual accolades. We had a bunch of good players that cared about each other, but we didn’t have what most people would consider a star player.”

Cunningham was in his 26th year calling radio that season for Pinckneyville and shared his recollections.

“The chemistry on that team was unbelievable, and it goes back to Corn’s ability to identify where that chemistry lied.”

The following season was Corn’s final year coaching the Panthers, in which his team finished with a 26-4 record before Waggoner took over. Waggoner inherited a good senior class in his first year as coach with a program well in place.