Prep Boys Basketball | Corn laid groundwork for a successful program in Pinckneyville

When fans attend a Pinckneyville boys basketball game, the names of legendary coaches fill the air as a testament to the program’s long run of success. Merrill “Duster” Thomas respectfully earned the naming rights to the gymnasium, but it’s Dick Corn’s court that the players shine on.
Wednesday practices were always Coach Corn’s favorite day of the week because it set his teams up for success on Friday nights — the players' night. Longtime Pinckneyville radio man Ted Cunningham has seen more than enough Panthers games in his 41 years of service to attest that Corn won his games on Wednesday’s.
“(Corn’s) preparation was incredible; he always had a calmness to him,” said Cunningham. “He would voice his opinion on a bad call and then turn his focus directly back to the game. His ability to let that go and not go back to it was impressive.”
Coach Corn guided his teams to a 708-259 record in his 32 seasons coaching at Pinckneyville. The 1987-88 season was just a taste of what would come when his team posted a 32-3 record to place second in the state championship.
Six years later came Pinckneyville’s first state championship title since Thomas accomplished such a feat with a 33-1 squad in the 1947-48 season. Corn rallied off a second state title seven years later in the 2000-01 season before capping off his fourth 30-plus win season of his career in 2005.
To add more to Corn’s incredible resume, Pinckneyville finished with 24 seasons of 20 or more wins under the man with his name on the court. From 1983-1995, the Panthers had 20-plus win seasons with two state final appearances and 11 regional championships. If you needed a model of consistency to lead a group of young men, it was Coach Corn.
“The tradition began with Duster Thomas and then Dick Corn continued that,” said current Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner, who Corn hired as an assistant coach in 2005. “Over a 50 year period, they’ve made Pinckneyville basketball what it is. Coach Corn laid down the groundwork not only in the school, but also in the community.”
Coaching has always been a part of Corn’s legacy. When he wasn’t coaching basketball, he was also coaching boys and girls cross country, on top of serving as an assistant coach for the football team.
Nowadays you can find the former coach dropping kids off at home from the school busses, while running basketball camps and individual shooting camps for kids. Even after spending 32 years of his life at Pinckneyville, the former coach can’t decide on his favorite coaching moment.
“I don’t think it can be one particular instance because it’s a combination of the entire experience for me,” said Corn. “This is what I chose to do and I don’t think I could have been placed in a better spot. It’s always been a wonderful experience having the support of the community, school and parents.”
Coach Corn currently ranks as the IHSA’s 20th all-time winningest coach at 708. His biggest surprise came during the 2005-06 season when his Panthers team rattled off 20-plus straight wins during the regular season to finish with a 32-3 record and place 4th in the state.
“No coach is going to win a lot of games without talented players,” said Corn. “Winning a state championship is always the highest crowning moment, but what made that team so special was that it was never about the individual accolades. We had a bunch of good players that cared about each other, but we didn’t have what most people would consider a star player.”
Cunningham was in his 26th year calling radio that season for Pinckneyville and shared his recollections.
“The chemistry on that team was unbelievable, and it goes back to Corn’s ability to identify where that chemistry lied.”
The following season was Corn’s final year coaching the Panthers, in which his team finished with a 26-4 record before Waggoner took over. Waggoner inherited a good senior class in his first year as coach with a program well in place.
“I just feel that at the end, it’s an extension of what was there before me,” said Waggoner. “Coach Corn has always been a great example and teaches kids so much about work ethic. I’ve mostly taken the positives from his coaching style and added in my own little touch.”
One of the biggest things Waggoner learned from Corn was practice organization. Corn always had the ability to utilize all the kids and not just the main players. The way that Corn was first introduced to coaching came from the legendary Benton basketball mind of Rich Herrin.
“I started by observing Coach Herrin’s career in high school, and athletics had always been a big part of my life,” said Corn. “Coach Herrin was ahead of his time. He always pushed his players to do extra work and he taught me a lot about the amount of time and hard work you had to dedicate to coaching.”
“I’ve always compared Coach Corn to Bill Bellichick,” Cunningham said in regards to the New England Patriots pro football coach. “There were times where you had no idea what was on his mind because he always focused on the task at hand.”
