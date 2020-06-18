Prep Boys Basketball | Local coaches excited for state tournament to move to Champaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Changes in high school boys basketball were made on Monday when the Illinois High School Association board of directors voted to move the state tournaments to the State Farm Center in Champaign for the next three years.

The change in venue is set to provide a more central location for basketball fans and boost attendance ratings that had been on the decline at Carver Arena in Peoria. Peoria hosted the state finals tournaments since 1996, ending a 25-year run, while Champaign hosted the tournaments from 1919 to 1995.

The State Farm Center was once known as Assembly Hall to many coaches in the area before changing names in 2013. The large-dome shaped arena seats up to 15,544 fans and has been an operating facility since opening in 1963. At its peak, Assembly Hall would sell out crowds of 16,000 on a regular basis. In the 1995 season, the last year Champaign hosted the event, around 47,726 fans attended the Class A and Class AA tournaments.

Harrisburg’s Randy Smithpeters coached in the 1995 state championship in just his second year with the Bulldogs and is one of the few coaches in the area to have coached at both venues.