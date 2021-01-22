Prep Boys Basketball | Missouri's Valle Catholic dodges molecular gorilla

This year, the endless cycle has become a non-stop stop-and-start as teams play uninterrupted for a couple of weeks, then are idled because of COVID-19. The No. 1 goal sometimes isn’t necessarily fine-tuning to stop an opponent’s top scorer, but to make sure you don’t bring a player to practice who isn’t feeling well.

“You’re constantly worrying about something other than basketball,” Search said. “There’s other stuff on your plate you have to deal with first. But we’re trying to go about it like it’s any other season.”

Search says it hasn’t affected the way he coaches, other than he tries not to touch players as they go in and out of the game. When Search leaned over to give a player instruction after subbing him out, he was careful to put his mask on, then slipped it down to his chin as his team played defense.

Naeger says common sense has been an important part of the program’s success this year.

“We’ve tried to follow the guidelines and do what we can to keep the train running,” he said.

‘It would be devastating’