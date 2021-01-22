Prep Boys Basketball | Missouri's Valle Catholic dodges molecular gorilla

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The SIU women’s basketball team has played nine games this year and had 10 postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 situations.
The SIU men have played 10 games and had eight postponed or canceled, including five straight. The NBA’s Washington Wizards have endured six consecutive postponements, and other teams in every major professional league have gone through schedule adjustments due to the coronavirus.
When Valle Catholic High School beat Valley 78-56 Friday night, it improved to 10-6 on the year. That the Warriors have a winning record isn’t the impressive part.
The remarkable portion of this story is that they’ve only experienced one postponement, that occurring when a rival saw its coach and his son come down with COVID-19.
How has this small school — enrollment 135, town population 4,419 — been able to dodge the 1,000-pound molecular gorilla with fewer resources than major college or professional teams?
“We’ve been pretty cautious with how we handle ourselves,” said Valle Catholic coach Tyler Search. “These kids have been truthful and honest, and that’s been the big thing. We don’t want to get this thing out of control.”
‘Our kids are open’
Search and athletic director Judd Naeger say they and other school administrators are fighting coronavirus with a variety of weapons. Honesty is one, along with word of mouth and daily checking of temperatures.
If a player posts a high temperature, they are sent home for at least 48 hours, usually 72, before they’re allowed to return.
“We’re a small school with small classes,” Naeger said, “and our kids are open. We’ll learn from a different kid if someone doesn’t feel good. We’ll keep spot-checking kids. This is a small community and we know the kids really well.
“I think small communities are at an advantage because they can navigate it a bit better. For better or worse, high school sports is important for us.”
One look at the crowd showed that. Granted, the building won’t remind anyone of Rich Herrin Gym or Max Morris Gym, but it was about three-fourths full by game time. And this was with an opponent about an hour away that didn’t bring a big crowd.
Search, who taught and coached at Chester for four years and has relatives on his wife’s side from Murphysboro, says living through a pandemic has had an impact on his players.
“The kids realize how fortunate they are to be able to play this game and get this opportunity to take advantage of this,” he said. “I think that’s been our focus — you’re fortunate to play the sport you love.”
‘Other stuff on your plate’
In any other basketball season, the weeks become an endless cycle. Practice on Monday, play on Tuesday, practice Wednesday and Thursday, play on Friday and maybe on Saturday.
This year, the endless cycle has become a non-stop stop-and-start as teams play uninterrupted for a couple of weeks, then are idled because of COVID-19. The No. 1 goal sometimes isn’t necessarily fine-tuning to stop an opponent’s top scorer, but to make sure you don’t bring a player to practice who isn’t feeling well.
“You’re constantly worrying about something other than basketball,” Search said. “There’s other stuff on your plate you have to deal with first. But we’re trying to go about it like it’s any other season.”
Search says it hasn’t affected the way he coaches, other than he tries not to touch players as they go in and out of the game. When Search leaned over to give a player instruction after subbing him out, he was careful to put his mask on, then slipped it down to his chin as his team played defense.
Naeger says common sense has been an important part of the program’s success this year.
“We’ve tried to follow the guidelines and do what we can to keep the train running,” he said.
‘It would be devastating’
They held Senior Night at Valle Catholic Friday for forward Carter Hoog and guard Cory Stoll, a move that was procedural as much as anything else since the program still has home games remaining.
The 6-3 Hoog, who is the best athlete on the team, offered an immediate spark by scoring the Warriors’ first 10 points and finished with a game-high 35, his third game of at least 35 this year.
Displaying 3-point range with his high-arching jumper, he also supplied an electrifying and-one dunk in transition and showed some passing skills in the second half with a slick behind-the-back feed that led to a layup.
Asked how he would feel if he had to sit and wait for basketball in Illinois, Hoog didn’t mince words.
“It would be devastating for me,” he said. “Basketball is my favorite sport. I feel fortunate that we’re able to play our season here. I can’t imagine how I would get along if we didn’t have a basketball season.”
Stoll said one reason Valle’s players have remained disciplined in avoiding COVID-19 were the two or three months in the spring where they were forced to quarantine instead of going to school and playing their spring sports.
Like his coach and athletic director, Stoll agrees with the theory that the town’s small size has aided the team in playing a season. The words he used to describe it make one think he may have a career in media one day.
“We can go from one side of town to the other and everyone knows what’s going on,” he said.
“News travels fast.”