Prep Boys Basketball | Zeigler-Royalton's Mitchell left lasting impression in BDC

"I was originally left-handed, but broke my arm three different times in grade school," Mitchell said. "That forced me to learn to throw right-handed. I remember pitching with both hands in Little League. And that kind of carried over to basketball. I could shoot with either hand."

Mitchell said he had "no idea" he would make the varsity as a freshman, much less start.

"In seventh grade, I couldn't chew gum and walk at the same time, but by eighth grade, I became more coordinated and started improving quite a bit. I worked especially hard that summer before my freshman year. I owe a lot of credit to the older guys on the team — guys like Dennis Drust and Barry Colson, for example. They helped me a lot my freshman year. Playing with them was a great honor."

Whereas it was his father, the late Charlie Mitchell, who helped teach his son about the value of athletics, it was his high school coach, Brandon, who sanded off the rough edges and made him into the player he became.

Brandon said that what separated Mitchell from other fine post players in the region was his ability to shoot from the outside when necessary.