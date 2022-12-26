Prep Sports Notebook | Basketball tourneys are underway in region

Those who love the game of basketball should get their fill of it this week as holiday tournaments opened throughout the Southern Illinois region Monday.

Sixteen teams took to the court in Eldorado, where there is almost always a good crowd, and Sesser-Valier on Monday. Eldorado is a three-day tourney, while Sesser-Valier is the one tourney that spans four days.

On Tuesday, Pinckneyville welcomes a 16-team field for the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic.

The Benton High School girls tourney, which also starts Tuesday, is a 16-team invite. The only tourney that features less than 16 schools is the Route 13 Classic with Carbondale and Marion co-hosting the event. Eight schools are competing for that title.

For those who don't mind traveling, it is easy enough to attend a morning session at one site, watch a couple of afternoon session games at another, and round out the day with an evening session at a third site.

After the tournaments conclude this week, it's back to the conference races. Although not quite halfway through the schedule, it is evident that the Ohio Division of the River-to-River conference is the strongest league from top to bottom.

Herrin is undefeated. Massac County has one loss. Benton has one loss. Murphysboro has two losses. Harrisburg is above the .500 mark, only West Frankfort has a losing record. That's one strong league.

BEST VENUES

Continuing with our basketball theme this week, what are some of the best locations or venues to watch high school basketball?

If it's a gym with character you are looking for, it's hard to beat Max Morris Gymnasium in West Frankfort. A three-deck facility, Max Morris has been the host site for dozens of regional, sectional and super-sectional games over the decades.

If you're looking for a gym with good site lines, character and all the modern conveniences, let me suggest Duster Thomas Gymnasium in Pinckneyville. Athletic Director and head basketball coach Bob Waggoner is ecstatic with the new renovations and additions at the facility, including a large video board.

Herrin, Carterville, Eldorado and Trico all have that bowl-cut gym that allows fans to walk around the entire complex and get the view of their choice.

If it's a double-decker look you're craving, Benton's Rich Herrin Gymnasium is the ticket. So much hoops history on the hardwood there.

As for small schools, Christopher has a nice new look to it, and I love the view of the game from the stage.

WISHING FOR MORE ROOM

Sesser-Valier's gym hasn't changed much over the years. There is precious little room for the media to watch a game. Once you make the decision to be seated, you are probably going to have to stay in that seat at least for a quarter if not the entire half as you are perched behind several rows of bleachers with no clear path to the floor.

The gym is always well lit, however, and there's not a bad seat in the house. And there is just something special about small-school basketball at venues like Sesser and Eldorado. Great hospitality. Small school game-day workers go the extra mile to accommodate you. Both athletic directors - Chip Basso at Sesser and Greg Goodley at Eldorado - make my life much easier by providing me access to the Internet and lending a helping hands wherever needed. I appreciate them both.