STUNNER



Meridian’s Roderic Gatewood Jr. hits a triple at the buzzer to stun Wayne City 67-66.



The Bobcats will take on Webber Friday in the Class 1A Gallatin County Sectional Championship. pic.twitter.com/fjgqvj62w9 — Tyler Dixon (@dixontyler90) March 2, 2023

JUNCTION — “Do you want to go for two or do you want to go for game?”

This was the question asked by Meridian head coach David Davis to his star senior Roderic Gatewood Jr. during the Bobcats final timeout of Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A Sectional semifinal game at Gallatin County.

Wayne City missed two free throws with 7.1 seconds left, leading to a Meridian timeout to set up a final shot with the Bobcats down 66-64.

Gatewood took the inbound pass down the sideline and after a trio of Indians defenders had him trapped in the corner, Gatewood threw up a prayer that was answered to give the Bobcats a spot in Friday’s sectional championship game.

“Biggest shot, best shot, however you want to explain it,” Gatewood said after the game. “It was incredible.”

Davis said he wanted to go for a two and take their chances in overtime, but Gatewood wanted the ball in his hands.

“I’m still replaying that play in my head,” Davis said. “Shot going up, I’m lost for words.”

Davis, a former Bobcat himself, said Wednesday will be one of those games he never forgets.

“I told them, I’ve been on a few Meridian teams, coached a few Meridian teams that couldn’t get over that jump,” he said. “They would have seen that five-point deficit and would have laid down and thought it was a 20-point. I just have to commend those guys for staying together most of all and listening, staying disciplined.”

From the opening tip, the game was a battle as each team’s leading scorer did their best to put their team on top.

Wayne City’s Justin Durham finished with 31 points as Gatewood also finished with 31 to lead the Bobcats.

Meridian led 32-19 at the break, but Wayne City turned it up in the second half to take an early lead in the frame, a lead the Indians wouldn’t give up until the fourth quarter.

One area that kept the Bobcats in the game was their defense. Meridian used pass deflections and active hands to cause havoc on the defensive end.

Gatewood said that’s something Davis focuses on in practice.

“It was extremely important,” he said. “We work on defense for hours and hours. He always teaches effort.

"50/50 balls can change the whole game.”

Gatewood and the Bobcats' season continues as Gatewood will add to his total with every game as the Meridian's all-time leading scorer.

When asked what honor he’ll remember more this season, it was a short answer.

“This has to be number one,” he said. “To stay alive and play for a sectional championship is literally my dream. (We’re) still competing for state. I would definitely say this is number one.”

Meridian advances to take on Webber at 7 p.m. Friday in the IHSA Class 1A Gallatin County Sectional Championship game with the winner moving on to the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional at SIU Carbondale.

