Where Are They Now ? | Burzynski remains BDC's all-time leading scorer, rebounder

"My dad took nine teams to the state tournament in his time coaching there," Burzynski said. "And he knew he was going to have a very successful year when T.J. Wheeler was an eighth grader, but he turned it over to Russ Hobbs, who went on to win the state championship for Christopher. My dad left because he wanted to see me play instead. I was a sixth-grader on the junior high team at Sesser-Valier at the time. I guess you would call that sacrifice. He and my mom were always at the games supporting me."

Burzynski began his coaching career with a one-year stint at Elverado High School and then accepted a job at Carterville High School, where he taught and coached for 17 years.

During that time, the Lions won three BDC titles, four regional titles, and one sectional title (2015).

"We beat Fairfield and Teutopolis at the Benton sectional before losing to Breese Mater Dei in the Supersectional," Burzynski said. "The win over Fairfield was my 300th as a head coach. We had a great team and a great run that year."

It should also be noted that the 2014-15 team is the only boys' team at Carterville to date to secure an Elite 8 appearance.

After a one-year hiatus, Burzynski was hired to teach and coach at Johnston City. He is now in his fourth year there.