Where Are They Now? | Herrin's Gary Rafe was intimidating force in the paint

HERRIN — Gary Rafe was the best player on a super talented 1972-73 Herrin basketball team that not only captured the South Seven Conference championship, but ran the table, a perfect 14-0 en route to a 23-3 overall mark.
Other starters on that Tigers squad were fellow post player Randy Lively; sharpshooters Bill Green and Mike Newbold, who both coached at Herrin for a number of years; and guard Joe Hosman, longtime coach at Massac County.
Herrin's spectacular run was unique in that no other league member had ever gone undefeated in conference play.
Rafe stood about 6-foot-4 back in the day, but played much bigger than his height with great hops and physical strength. He ruled the post for the Tigers. It didn't matter whether he was matched against the likes of Mel Hughlett of Carbondale, Ed Sanders of Mount Vernon or Steve McCommons of Benton, who were all bigger than him. The paint was Rafe's domain.
A three-year varsity starter, Rafe burst onto the scene as a sophomore and quickly established himself for Coach Jeff Ferguson as a force in the conference. By the time his junior year rolled around, it was as though he played in a league of his own, averaging 20.7 points and 15.3 rebounds per contest. Rafe was an accomplished marksman, as well, converting 237-of-416 shot attempts for 54 percent. The big man was also a shot-blocking demon, routinely collecting double-digit swats.
Although 48 years have passed since Rafe's junior year, he still holds the school record for most rebounds in a season with 397 in only 26 games. His strong junior season allowed Rafe to eclipse the 1,000-point barrier for his career, finishing with 1,084 in all.
A former teammate and one of Rafe's closest friends — River Radio Sports Director and broadcaster Mike Murphy — said his friend was unfairly characterized by some opposing teams and fans as a hot head because he could often be seen waving his arms around and vocalizing his emotions so frequently on the court.
"It was wrong to think that," Murphy said. "The only person Gary was mad at was himself. He was a fierce competitor who hated it if he made a mistake. In reality, he was one of the easiest going guys I've ever met. Everybody liked Gary in school."
Rafe earned every minute of playing time he received in high school, having survived the legendary workouts orchestrated by Herrin Junior High coach Mike Sortal. In an effort to improve his strength, speed and agility, Sortal had Rafe run along the upper concourse of the gym while wearing a weighted vest with boots. He would later have to perform 100 up-and-ins next to the basket while his teammates scrimmaged.
Murphy witnessed the unique training method firsthand.
"Gary worked so hard through his seventh- and eighth-grade years with Coach Sortal that when he got to the high school, he was most definitely ready. Add in ability and desire and that makes for a pretty complete player."
Green, another of Rafe's close friends from the early days of elementary school, described Rafe as "big and strong and one of the best rebounders I've ever seen."
Green said Rafe was a "beast" under the basket and was simply relentless at going after the basketball.
"Gary was such a hard worker. He and Jilek would get to the gym about 6 in the morning every day and work on rebounding and stickbacks. He worked his tail off."
Although the Tigers were clearly at their best in Rafe's junior season, there was still plenty of talent left that senior season. And the expectations were running through the roof in the preseason.
And then the unthinkable happened.
Driving home from the Herrin Public Library one night in the rain not too long before the basketball season started, Rafe's vehicle was T-boned on Herrin-Colp Road. Rafe sustained a broken left hip. The accident, which could have killed him, left him hobbled for several weeks.
"I was in the hospital for three weeks," Rafe said. "I was on crutches after that for a long time. I finally got healthy enough to start working out with the team. I think there were only about seven or eight games left in the season by the time I was ready to play. Being young allowed me to heal faster."
Still, he wasn't at full strength by any means and the team suffered in his absence, finishing only 15-10 overall.
Murphy said Rafe's first game back was against arch-rival Benton at Memorial Gym in Herrin.
"I remember the sign out front of the high school said, 'Welcome Back 54.' Back in those days, the gym was packed. There were fans standing three or four deep and some students were even sitting in the rafters. Gary didn't start the game, but when Coach Ferguson told him to check in, the place erupted.
"And what did Gary do? He posted up high, called for the ball and then canned a soft little fade-away jumper from around the free-throw line."
Rafe frequently played his best in the biggest games.
"I think I had a 25-point, 28-rebound game at Mount Vernon and I had some pretty good games against Benton, Carbondale and Centralia, too," he said.
Now retired in Florida, former coach Ferguson said Rafe was clearly one of the best players in Herrin High School history, and that he was proud to have coached him.
"What stands out about Gary to me was his competitiveness. He didn't want to lose and he would do anything within his power to help us win. He was that guy that could find another level. There were occasions when we were playing poorly that he would pick us up and carry us."
POST HHS: A 1974 graduate, Rafe accepted an offer from St. Louis University, where he played on the basketball team as a freshman. After that first year, however, he gave up on the game, choosing to focus on academics instead. It turned out to be a pretty wise decision.
Rafe graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology. He was then accepted by Harvard, where he earned a master's degree in education.
After working 13 years for General Telephone, he was hired as a psychiatrist with Community Hospital in San Bernadino, California. He has held that position the last 22 years. Additionally, he is a business consultant for Legal Shields, an international company which assists small businesses.
Rafe and his longtime partner, Roxanne, enjoy traveling and attending jazz concerts. Gary is also a fanatic about his fitness, working out daily. Besides being inducted into the Herrin Tigers Hall of Fame, Rafe was also brought into the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame a few years back, thanks to Ferguson and Rich Herrin, who knew talent when he saw it.
"Coach Herrin was a great coach and very influential with the young men he led," Rafe said. "I will always be grateful for his support and offer my condolences to his wife, Sue, and the Herrin family on their loss."
Rafe said he would describe himself as a "competitive player who hated to lose."
"I'd also like to think I was very team-oriented. I treasure those high school years."