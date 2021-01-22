Where Are They Now? | Herrin's Gary Rafe was intimidating force in the paint

Murphy said Rafe's first game back was against arch-rival Benton at Memorial Gym in Herrin.

"I remember the sign out front of the high school said, 'Welcome Back 54.' Back in those days, the gym was packed. There were fans standing three or four deep and some students were even sitting in the rafters. Gary didn't start the game, but when Coach Ferguson told him to check in, the place erupted.

"And what did Gary do? He posted up high, called for the ball and then canned a soft little fade-away jumper from around the free-throw line."

Rafe frequently played his best in the biggest games.

"I think I had a 25-point, 28-rebound game at Mount Vernon and I had some pretty good games against Benton, Carbondale and Centralia, too," he said.

Now retired in Florida, former coach Ferguson said Rafe was clearly one of the best players in Herrin High School history, and that he was proud to have coached him.

"What stands out about Gary to me was his competitiveness. He didn't want to lose and he would do anything within his power to help us win. He was that guy that could find another level. There were occasions when we were playing poorly that he would pick us up and carry us."