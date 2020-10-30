Where Are They Now? | Pinckneyville's Cassity could do everything well

“There was an and-one 3-point shot,” he said. “Wesclin was a really good team, but we just hammered them. We had everything going that night and we were clicking on all cylinders. We just clicked.”

Playing for Waggoner and, before that, Dick Corn, was good preparation for Cassity’s college career. He played 131 games for Rick Majerus, earning 85 career starts and helping the Billikens win the 2010 CBI.

Cassity’s best statistical year came as a junior, when he scored 8.4 points per game and posted the Atlantic 10 Conference’s third-best assist-turnover ratio at 2.5-1. It was Cassity’s decision-making skills and passing ability that originally caught the eye of the exacting Majerus.

If one was sensitive, Majerus was likely not for them. More than one player said Majerus was too abrasive and negative as they made their way out of his programs at Utah or SLU. But Cassity appreciated Majerus’ methods.

“He probably forgot more about basketball than I knew,” he said of Majerus. “He was hard on guys and you weren’t going to get away with much, but I loved playing for Rick. I always felt like when he was coaching me, it was something constructive. He would teach me and make me a better player.”