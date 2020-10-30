Where Are They Now? | Pinckneyville's Cassity could do everything well

Kyle Cassity may not have been the best shooter, ballhandler or defender during his basketball career.
But few players could do all those things in concert as well as Cassity. That’s why he’s one of the best players in Pinckneyville history, and it's why he enjoyed a solid college career at Saint Louis from 2008-12.
The 2008 Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, Cassity averaged 20 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. The 6-4, 200-pound guard was the star for a 28-6 team that finished fourth in Class 2A during Bob Waggoner’s first year at the helm.
“I haven’t seen too many players who could shape the tempo of a game on offense and defense like he did,” Waggoner said. “He could slow a game down mentally as well as anyone, and that’s what made him such a good player.”
By that, Waggoner means that while some players would get rattled by the circumstances of a big game and play faster than they were capable, Cassity could play like it was a summer camp game. Pressure didn’t get to him.
Cassity’s favorite memory of his storied senior year was a super-sectional beating of a good Trenton Wesclin team. Cassity, Ryan Rushing and Hayden Hicks were the leaders of that Panther team.
There was one play from that win which sticks with Cassity to this day.
“There was an and-one 3-point shot,” he said. “Wesclin was a really good team, but we just hammered them. We had everything going that night and we were clicking on all cylinders. We just clicked.”
Playing for Waggoner and, before that, Dick Corn, was good preparation for Cassity’s college career. He played 131 games for Rick Majerus, earning 85 career starts and helping the Billikens win the 2010 CBI.
Cassity’s best statistical year came as a junior, when he scored 8.4 points per game and posted the Atlantic 10 Conference’s third-best assist-turnover ratio at 2.5-1. It was Cassity’s decision-making skills and passing ability that originally caught the eye of the exacting Majerus.
If one was sensitive, Majerus was likely not for them. More than one player said Majerus was too abrasive and negative as they made their way out of his programs at Utah or SLU. But Cassity appreciated Majerus’ methods.
“He probably forgot more about basketball than I knew,” he said of Majerus. “He was hard on guys and you weren’t going to get away with much, but I loved playing for Rick. I always felt like when he was coaching me, it was something constructive. He would teach me and make me a better player.”
Cassity’s senior year represented the breakthrough Majerus sought in his SLU tenure. The Billikens went 26-8 and nearly reached the Sweet 16, but dropped a four-point decision to Draymond Green’s Michigan State in Columbus.
Nevertheless, the die was cast. After the untimely death of Majerus in December 2012, interim coach Jim Crews guided the team to consecutive A-10 regular season titles and a top 10 ranking in February 2014.
It was a top 10 ranking Majerus forecast for this class, just as he did for his 1998 Utah team that came within a second half of toppling Kentucky for an unlikely national title.
“I wasn’t the most athletic guy, but he would teach me to be in the right spot at the right time,” Cassity said. “He called basketball a game of inches. Coach Crews did a great job with that team, but I wonder if it had been a little different if Rick had been around.”
These days, Cassity is still involved in sports, just not basketball. A pitcher at Pinckneyville, Cassity does a different kind of pitching now as he works in corporate sales for the St. Louis Cardinals. He plays a role in setting up their promotional nights.
Cassity’s holiday season will be more memorable than ever. He’s planning to get married on Dec. 19.
