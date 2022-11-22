Where are they now? | Van Horn had successful run as Sesser-Valier basketball coach

WHITTINGTON — Once you meet Ron Van Horn, you're not likely to forget him. Van Horn has a personality as big or bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame.

In the 1980s, he enjoyed a nice run of success as the boys basketball coach for Sesser-Valier. His run actually got underway prior to the 1980-81 season and ran through the 1989-90 season.

In the first half of the decade, his teams won 50 games, but then notched 99 wins over the final five years before retiring to accept an administrative position at the high school.

"My coaching philosophy came straight from Rich Herrin at Benton because I played for him. Well, I was mostly on the bench," laughed Van Horn, a 1965 graduate. "All the plays were the same, including the names of the plays. That worked pretty well for us, except when we played Pinckneyville. Dick Corn, who coached the Panthers, was also from Benton, so he knew all those plays, too."

Van Horn said those fans of the game old enough to have seen Black Diamond Conference athletics in the 1980s were treated to maybe the best decade of basketball recorded to date.

"I'd say 100% without a doubt," Van Horn said.

"My first year at Sesser-Valier, we finished 15-10 and won the conference," Van Horn said. "But our league was so stacked from top to bottom all 10 years I was there with great teams, great players and great coaches. Zeigler-Royalton had several years of dominance. Christopher was outstanding. Carterville had several really good teams. Johnston City was tough to beat, especially at home, and even Elverado, the smallest school in our league, had a nice run of talent there in the mid '80s and was also very tough to beat at home."

And the players of the decade, Van Horn said, were pretty spectacular.

"We had 2,000-point scorers like Scott Burzynski, who played for us; Sean Connor (Z-R) and T.J. Wheeler (Christopher). And there were so many other great players and athletes I got to coach, who were all really good Black Diamond players - guys like Shad Zimbro, Mike Conner, Jimmy Boles, Brian Laur, Jamie Veach, Steve Dorris, Courtney Mygatt, Jerry Hampleman, Wesley Wilt, Jason Heiman, John Galik, Jason Eubanks, Chris Cox, Roger Boswell ... I could go on and on."

The competition also impressed Van Horn.

"Z-R had Matt Swalls, Mark Jelley, John Brower and Frank Pasquino on those early '80s teams. Christopher had Joe Bullock, Nick Severs, Kevin Greenwood, Jeff Gossett and Creg McDonald. Carterville had Matt Crain, Brad Beasley, Steve Samuel, Jason Howell and John Aird. Johnston City had Billy Kendrick, Darren Eisenhauer, Greg Smiley, Mike Murphy and Tim Beasley. Elverado had Bart and Trent Funk, Charlie Diggins, Kevin Oestreicher, and Robbie Hicks."

In those 10 years, Van Horn compiled an overall record of 149-115 and was even better within the BDC at 62-38. He also coached teams that either won the conference outright or shared a title. Over his last five years as head coach, the Red Devils won the Diamond in 1985-86 with an 8-2 record; placed second to Carterville in '86-'87 with an 8-2 record after leading by 10 going into the fourth period; finished second to Carterville again in '87-'88 with an 8-2 mark to Carterville's 9-1; and earned co-championships with Christopher in both '88-'89 and '89-'90 with 9-1 records.

That totals out to 42-8 over that time period. Not too shabby.

"Our best team was the 1988-89 team which went 25-4 overall, but I also coached one team which finished 5-21," Van Horn said. "I always joked that Dave Luechtefeld (legendary Okawville coach) also went 5-21 the same year. What's interesting about our team that year is that we nearly beat a very good Du Quoin team in the regional that year, losing by one. Our kids always played hard. I was blessed with some very good talent at Sesser-Valier."

Van Horn said that a key to the BDC's success in the 1980s was that enrollments were so much larger then.

"The coal mines were still going strong at the time. We had well over 300 kids some years. That isn't the case anymore."

Van Horn said winning was great, but not what mattered most to him.

"I put value on what kids were able to accomplish with the talent they had," he said. "Not so much the record. I always appreciated the improvement our teams made from Day 1 to the end of the season. And more important, I was most interested in what our kids accomplished after high school. Don't get me wrong ... athletics is very important. It keeps some kids in school. It keeps others out of trouble. But it's more important that I helped prepare them for life after high school. I wanted my kids to be good husbands, fathers and contributors to the community."

In addition to Rich Herrin, Van Horn said he learned much about the game from his fellow BDC coaches.

"We had some good ones - Tom Wheeler at Christopher, Tim Bleyer at Carterville, John Kretz at Christopher, Mike Crews and Elverado, and Pete Truran and Rick Babington from Johnston City. And although his team didn't play in the Diamond, Ed Belva of Waltonville was a very good coach, who I learned a lot from. His teams were so consistently good."

Van Horn said he doesn't watch that many games in person anymore due to health reasons, but that doesn't mean he doesn't follow high school basketball.

"Thanks to livestreaming, I'm watching four or five games at a time each Friday night in the comfort of my living room. I've got my computer and two cellphones going. I watch as many games as I can. I enjoy it thoroughly."

Van Horn left the sidelines to serve the district as Dean of Students at the high school for eight years and then as principal for an additional six years before retiring in 2006.

"I miss being around the kids," Van Horn said of his time away from coaching. "I also miss my fellow coaches, the referees, and even so many of the game-day workers from all over the league. I got to know some of them very well. Socializing is such a great part of coaching. You meet so many people you never would have had the chance to meet otherwise. And the fans ... I can't begin to tell you how much I appreciated having our fans over the years and even those fans that we faced on the road. They all made it fun to coach."

Now 75 years old, Van Horn said he likes to get outdoors as much as he can.

"You can often find me on my John Deere mower or working out in the garden," he said. "And I appreciate spending time with my family, too."

Van Horn has a wife, Cindy; children Jeff and Julie; stepdaughter, Chrissy Dame Vickers; and six grandchildren.