Where Are They Now? | Z-R's Sean Connor left lasting legacy as area's top shooter

As a freshman, Connor became one of the first players off the bench for head coach Digger Phelps. When other teams employed a zone defense, the former Tornado was called upon to fire away from long range in an effort to loosen up the defense and open up the inside game for the team.

"The three-point line came along my sophomore year at Notre Dame," Connor said. "I got some starts and my highlight came when I had 13 points against North Carolina, which was ranked No. 1 in the country. I followed up with 16 against LaSalle and my confidence level as a player was peaking," he said.

Connor switched teams his senior year. But instead of transferring to another school to play basketball, he switched sports. Connor was one of Lou Holtz's punters on a team that went on to win the national championship.