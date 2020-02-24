Girls Basketball | Carterville holds off Teutopolis for trip to state

“We were more and more anxious for the game to end, wanting to go to state,” Thompson said.

Doyle was fouled with 13.9 seconds on the clock and missed the first, but swished the second for a four-point lead. Karsyn Mette converted a stickback with 5.7 seconds left, but Teutopolis was out of timeouts. That meant all Carterville had to go was execute a simple inbounds pass to Crain.

Moments later, the biggest celebration in program history was in full swing.

“I’m so glad we’re going, and that we did it as a team,” Barton said.

Barton and Thompson each added 16 points for the Lions, who canned 10 of 14 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Niebrugge scored a game-high 18 points for the Shoes (25-9), which were bidding for their fifth state tournament trip in seven years. Niemerg and 6-0 sophomore Kaitlyn Schumacher each added 13.

Teutopolis held Carterville scoreless for 6:32 in the second quarter, opening up a 19-14 lead on Niebrugge’s 3-pointer. But the Lions, playing in their first Super-Sectional, rattled off six straight points in the final 1:06. They grabbed a 20-19 halftime edge when Averi Vanderzille collected the rebound of a Doyle miss and scored with 11.3 seconds left.