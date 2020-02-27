Girls Basketball | Carterville prepares for semifinal matchup against Marshall

NORMAL — The contrasts couldn’t be greater.
In one corner, the Carterville Lions, the team that finally broke through the sectional barrier last week and then won their first Class 2A Super-Sectional on Monday night to earn their first trip to the state semifinals.
In the other corner, the Marshall Commandos from Chicago, who probably make their hotel reservations here when the season starts in November. The two-time defending champs are making their fourth straight trip to Redbird Arena.
On Friday night, it will be a battle of grizzled state tournament veterans against the fresh faces from Southern Illinois. The program who’s never been here meets the one who has played 66 state tournament games in 24 appearances over coach Dorothy Gaters’ 45 years.
But Carterville (31-2) believes its experiences in finally reaching this point leaves it equipped to deal with a team that is familiar with the state’s biggest stage. Its senior nucleus of Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton has learned from past postseason defeats to climb near the mountaintop.
“We went 3A when they were freshmen,” Lions coach Matt Crain said. “We played a very good Highland team and lost by 28 or 30. They went 6-0, 5-11, 6-0 across the front line. They were just a mismatch nightmare.
“When they were sophomores, we had to play East St. Louis and it was the same thing. Last year, we played Mater Dei and we were in the game the whole way before we lost by nine. We’ve been knocking on the door and this year, we broke through.”
The breakthrough came in part because Carterville’s youngest starter has been its top scorer the last two games. Sophomore Alecia Doyle tallied 17 in a 54-42 sectional final win over Nashville, then repeated that performance against Teutopolis.
For obvious reasons, teams game-plan against Thompson, an SIU signee who can do anything. They also worry about Abbey Crain and her ability to get hot from the 3-point line. Doyle is showing that she might deserve as much respect on a scouting report.
“She’s been on fire, and she’s making teams pay for showing attention to the other three,” Matt Crain said. “I feel she’s going to play college basketball somewhere.”
Doyle missed four games early in the season after suffering whiplash when she dove for a loose ball and lost a one-on-one battle with a handrail in the season opener. Her return to health and subsequent emergence as a fourth double-figure scorer has provided the Lions with another way to stress defenses.
Carterville figures to need all of its firepower and all of its defensive schemes working against Marshall. Although the Commandos’ record is a modest 21-10, they play a tough schedule designed to get them ready for moments like this.
It has paid off in another postseason run in which they’ve been challenged just once – a 46-38 regional title victory over Chicago Phillips. The average margin of victory in their other games: A whopping 44 points. Monday night’s 65-35 Super-Sectional rout of Seneca was actually their second-closest contest.
Yet Gaters, who has won 1,152 games and 10 state titles in a legendary run on the West Side of Chicago, says this has been one of her more challenging seasons.
“I’ve probably had 28 different lineups,” Gaters said. “It’s not because someone’s outplaying another player, it’s because we’ve had players missing practice. Most of the games we’ve lost, we were missing one, two or three players.”
Jayonna Smith (5-9, jr.) leads Marshall with 15 ppg and 7.5 rebounds, while 6-1 center Kenosha Walker (12.5 ppg) and 5-6 guard Jalyn Jimenez (10.8) offer scoring punch off the bench.
Crain has video of Marshall and found it to be similar to his squad.
“Quick and athletic, kind of a mirror of ourselves,” he said. “They’re going to play 2-2-1 pressure. We’re going to have to rebound it. We’re going up there to try and win this game.”