Girls Basketball | Carterville prepares for semifinal matchup against Marshall

“When they were sophomores, we had to play East St. Louis and it was the same thing. Last year, we played Mater Dei and we were in the game the whole way before we lost by nine. We’ve been knocking on the door and this year, we broke through.”

The breakthrough came in part because Carterville’s youngest starter has been its top scorer the last two games. Sophomore Alecia Doyle tallied 17 in a 54-42 sectional final win over Nashville, then repeated that performance against Teutopolis.

For obvious reasons, teams game-plan against Thompson, an SIU signee who can do anything. They also worry about Abbey Crain and her ability to get hot from the 3-point line. Doyle is showing that she might deserve as much respect on a scouting report.

“She’s been on fire, and she’s making teams pay for showing attention to the other three,” Matt Crain said. “I feel she’s going to play college basketball somewhere.”

Doyle missed four games early in the season after suffering whiplash when she dove for a loose ball and lost a one-on-one battle with a handrail in the season opener. Her return to health and subsequent emergence as a fourth double-figure scorer has provided the Lions with another way to stress defenses.