Girls Basketball | Goreville rolls to win over Woodlawn at Class 1A sectional

SESSER — Abby Compton dropped in 23 points and Goreville’s girls basketball team steadily pulled away from Woodlawn for a 60-38 victory in the first semifinal game of the Sesser-Valier Class 1A Sectional on Tuesday night.

Goreville improved to 22-10 and now gets a third shot at Christopher at 7 p.m. in Thursday’s championship game. The Lady Bearcats defeated Gallatin County, 50-34, in the second game.

Christopher (26-3) defeated Goreville twice during the regular season.

The final margin of Goreville’s win over Woodlawn is deceiving based on the all-out hustle both teams were displaying. And the Cardinals had the lead twice in the first quarter, which ended with Goreville ahead just 10-9.

“It was a closer game than that score,” said Goreville coach Pete Gordon. “We made some free throws down the stretch and that always helps you build on that lead.”

Zoey Shields, a senior, led Woodlawn with 13 points before fouling out. Her nifty reverse layup after an offensive rebound gave Woodlawn its first lead at 4-2.

Compton had nine of her points in the second quarter to help offset 3-pointers by Woodlawn’s Ryan Petersen and Jase Burkett. Goreville also got five points from Kyndall Webb and a trey by senior Abby King to take a 29-19 lead into halftime.

“It was back and forth in that first quarter,” Gordon said. “But then we kind of settled in and stopped gambling on defense. We did a better job of rebounding and started putting some points up. We knew that was kind of the formula.”

The Lady Blackcats got points from five different players in the third period and extended their lead to 44-27 going into the fourth.

King, one of two seniors on Goreville’s roster, hit another 3-pointer in the third and tallied six in the final frame, including a driving basket that Gordon especially liked.

“When they switched to man and Abby drove and made that layup,” Gordon said, “I knew we were going to be OK at that point.”

Goreville’s other senior is Jasilyn Westerfield, who provided a strong brick wall in the paint the entire game, blocking or altering several Woodlawn shot attempts.

“She did a great job defensively,” Gordon said. “She’s just so steady. Everything she does is very steady. She rebounds for us and her defense is off the charts. She jams that lane up.”

Freshman point guard Breanna Suits had 16 points for the Lady Blackcats, a total that included 10 free throws. Suits went 8-of-10 from the line in the fourth quarter.

“I was super proud of the girls,” Gordon said. “Compton was great again today, Suits was great, but some of our role players really did a good job. Some of those things don’t show up in the scorebook or aren’t as flashy as some of the other stuff.”

Petersen hit double figures with 10 points and Burkett had nine for Woodlawn, which finished its season at 18-10.

