Girls Basketball | Local stars shine at All-Star game

INA — It's what you come to expect at most All-Star games - too many attempted 3-pointers and only occasional defense. But in the end, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves - players and fans alike, as approximately 40 girls gathered Friday night to compete in the 43rd Annual Lions Club International All-Star Game at Rend Lake College.

For the record, the Purple team, coached by Janiece Blake of Meridian, defeated the Gold team, coached by Herrin's Chris Roberts and Mike Mooneyham, 78-67. The Gold team led at the half 32-30.

The leading scorer for the game was Carterville senior guard Alecia Doyle, who suited up for the Gold team. She finished with 17 points, 11 coming in the first half.

"It felt wonderful to be back out there on the floor, giving it my all and playing with some teammates (Macey Lentz, Kasha Ward and Kristin Edmonds) that I probably won't be playing with ever again," Doyle said.

The CHS senior, who has committed to play at Southeast Missouri State University next fall on scholarship, said when the lights come on, she's ready to play.

"I make sure I give my 110 percent no matter if it's an All-Star game, regular season game, or even Super-Sectional game," she said. "Playing at Carterville has meant a lot to me these last four years. It's worked out pretty great. We got to the Elite Eight this year and that was pretty special for all of us."

Doyle said her focus now turns to SEMO.

"I've been working out and grinding just as hard now in the offseason as I did during the season," she said. "I'm ready to bring it at SEMO. I'm going to be in the gym all the time this spring and summer. I want to improve my 3-point shooting and get better at finishing when I drive inside."

Doyle said she will miss her Lions teammates.

"I'm especially going to miss playing with my sister (sophomore Amayah). I really enjoyed playing with her this season. And as far as the other girls, I've played with many of them since the fourth grade."

Doyle added that her high school coach - Todd Rogers - has also been an inspiration to her.

"Coach Rogers has always been by my side and expected great things for me," she said. "I will definitely miss him."

The only other Gold team member who hit for double figures was Doyle's teammate, Edmonds, who finished with 10. Du Quoin's Abbi Mocaby checked in with seven. Carterville's Lentz and Woodlawn's Ryan Peterson tacked on six each.

Despite the loss, Roberts, who recently announced his resignation at Herrin, was all smiles after the game.

"It's pretty awesome to coach here in this environment," he said. "I got to coach some wonderful talent, great kids. It's a good way to cap it (career), especially with four of my own here (Presli Karnes, Regan Deaton, Taylor Cornelius and Meghyn Blankenship)."

The winning Purple team was led in scoring by Chester's Alyssa Seymour, who totaled 10 points and was named the game's Most Valuable Player. The Mount Vernon connection of Kennady Hayes, Claire Heinzman, Jacie Dees, Dazaria James, Zana Das and Ashlyn Childers combined for 26 points. Hayes won the 3-point shooting contest at halftime.

