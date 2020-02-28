Girls Basketball | Marshall quashes Carterville's hopes of state title

NORMAL — Key turnovers and a double-double off the bench from Chicago Marshall senior Kenosha Walker quashed Carterville’s dreams of a Class 2A girls basketball championship.
Walker’s game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds Friday night led the Commandos to a 63-54 win at Redbird Arena, leaving them one game away from a third straight state title and an 11th state championship in coach Dorothy Gaters’ 45-year career.
The Lions (31-3) proved every bit Marshall’s equal for three-plus quarters in their first state semifinal, but coughing up 19 points off 18 turnovers was a killer. They had six possessions in the second half where they could have taken a lead and couldn’t cash in any one of them.
“They came up here not to be happy to be here,” Carterville coach Matt Crain said of his team. “They gave it everything they had, but we just didn’t shoot the ball as well as we have. That was the difference in the game.”
Walker delivered six points in the fourth quarter, when the Commandos (22-10) hit all eight of their field goals. Consecutive 3-pointers out of the right corner by Jalyn Jimenez kicked off an 8-2 run that gave Marshall a 49-42 lead with 5:38 left.
That put the Lions in chase mode for the game’s remainder, and even though they were able to stay in touch, they simply couldn’t come up with enough stops. They had the ball down 59-54 on two occasions in the last 90 seconds, but Jeniah Thompson airballed an open jumper and Walker snuffed out an Alecia Doyle shot for one of her six rejections.
“It was frustrating,” Abbey Crain said of not being able to take a second half lead. “But we just have to play through it.”
Thompson finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Crain also scored 15 points before fouling out on a questionable call with 2:14 left. Barton added 14 points and four steals.
Carterville will aim for third place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Port Byron Riverdale, which lost 42-27 in the night’s first semifinal against Pleasant Plains.
“I think we’ll be ready,” Matt Crain predicted. “These girls haven’t lost two in a row since they were freshmen. They’ll have a little chip on their shoulder.”
In sharp contrast to the opener’s plodding pace, Carterville and Marshall raced up and down the floor in the first half. But it didn’t add up to a lot of scoring despite a lot of shots.
The Lions were 8 of 25 from the field while the Commandos made only 9 of 30. Matt Crain urged his team to constantly push the pace in the half, wanting to get open looks before Marshall could set up its half-court defense, but the strategy played to mixed reviews.
Carterville enjoyed a huge crowd advantage, filling four sections directly behind its bench. The Commandos had a few scattered fans across from their bench, but it sounded and felt like Carterville North during the first half.
Abbey Crain drained a 3-ball from Trae Young range with 1:10 left in the first quarter, enabling the Lions to grab an 11-10 edge going to the second. Carterville’s attempt to speed the tempo helped it get open looks, but might have also led to five turnovers.
In the second period, Marshall started with an 11-2 run. When Ashante Kizer drilled a 3-pointer at the 4:46 mark, Matt Crain asked for a timeout with his team down by 21-13. He couldn’t wait for the under-5 TV timeout.
The decision led to an 8-0 burst by the Lions. Barton swished a 3-pointer, then drew a foul in transition and canned two free throws. An and-one by Abbey Crain on the fast break tied it at 21 with 1:58 remaining, Crain pounding the floor with her palms in celebration.
Roquesha Sims’ free throw at the 1:07 mark snapped the tie and enabled the Commandos to take a 22-21 lead at halftime.