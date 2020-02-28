Girls Basketball | Marshall quashes Carterville's hopes of state title

NORMAL — Key turnovers and a double-double off the bench from Chicago Marshall senior Kenosha Walker quashed Carterville’s dreams of a Class 2A girls basketball championship.

Walker’s game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds Friday night led the Commandos to a 63-54 win at Redbird Arena, leaving them one game away from a third straight state title and an 11th state championship in coach Dorothy Gaters’ 45-year career.

The Lions (31-3) proved every bit Marshall’s equal for three-plus quarters in their first state semifinal, but coughing up 19 points off 18 turnovers was a killer. They had six possessions in the second half where they could have taken a lead and couldn’t cash in any one of them.

“They came up here not to be happy to be here,” Carterville coach Matt Crain said of his team. “They gave it everything they had, but we just didn’t shoot the ball as well as we have. That was the difference in the game.”

Walker delivered six points in the fourth quarter, when the Commandos (22-10) hit all eight of their field goals. Consecutive 3-pointers out of the right corner by Jalyn Jimenez kicked off an 8-2 run that gave Marshall a 49-42 lead with 5:38 left.